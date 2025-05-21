Why Is TRUMP Meme Coin Price Up 13% Today?

Key Notes

Tron founder Justin Sun disclosed that he is the largest holder of the TRUMP meme coin, providing further catalyst for the rally.

TRUMP’s price is holding above the $12.99 support provided by its 20-day EMA, with technical indicators suggesting potential gains toward $19.28.

The broader meme coin market is also showing signs of revival, with Dogecoin, PEPE, and BONK rallying alongside TRUMP.

The Solana-based Trump Official TRUMP $12.85 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.57 B Vol. 24h: $951.17 M meme coin is experiencing a notable price increase, climbing 13% in the last 24 hours to reach the $14.50 level, with its market capitalization approaching $3 billion.

Anticipation is mounting ahead of tomorrow’s exclusive private dinner, where former President Donald Trump will host the top 220 holders of the TRUMP token at his Virginia golf club near Washington, D.C.

With a double-digit increase, the TRUMP meme coin now ranks among the top market gainers, highlighting investor enthusiasm ahead of the TRUMP dinner. Tron founder Justin Sun has added to further bullish momentum for the meme coin.

In a post on the X platform, Justin Sun disclosed that he is the largest holder of the TRUMP meme coin. This revelation has been perceived by many as a strong vote of confidence, fueling increased buying pressure and heightened investor interest over the past 24 hours.

Honored to support @POTUS and grateful for the invitation from @GetTrumpMemes to attend President Trump’s Gala Dinner as his TOP fan! As the top holder of $TRUMP, I’m excited to connect with everyone, talk crypto, and discuss the future of our industry. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/FYb39LTwDz — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) May 20, 2025

Earlier this month, TRUMP whale activity was strong enough to push the meme coin higher. Now, the Trump dinner could serve as another catalyst to trigger a strong upside to $20 and beyond.

TRUMP Price Rally Might Continue According to Technical Analysis

Adding to the optimism, technical indicators point to sustained positive momentum for TRUMP. On the daily chart, the meme coin has rebounded from its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a dynamic support level currently positioned at $12.99.

This indicates robust buying momentum for the meme coin, suggesting the token could see further upward movement in the near term. As of now, TRUMP is trading at $14.32, holding above its 20-day EMA support level of $12.99. Increased demand could reinforce this support, potentially pushing the token’s price toward $19.28.

On the downside, a wave of profit-taking could lead TRUMP to breach the $12.99 support, with a further decline to $10.76 becoming a possibility

The overall meme coin market activity is on the rise today with Dogecoin DOGE $0.18 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $27.07 B Vol. 24h: $1.05 B rallying 3.9%, and PEPE PEPE $0.000009 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $3.71 B Vol. 24h: $591.98 M meme coin gaining 8%, along with BONK’s BONK $0.000019 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $1.46 B Vol. 24h: $206.99 M 8% rally. This shows that there’s a strong undercurrent in the meme coin sector, which is showing signs of revival.

