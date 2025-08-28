Will Cronos (CRO) Price Rally Continue After 164% Upside?

Key Notes

The Trump family will be making $1 billion in direct CRO purchases and integration into Trump Media platforms.Daily trading volumes have jumped 150% to $2.58 billion, while futures open interest hit a record $181 million.

Cronos’ DeFi ecosystem shows strong growth, with TVL up 27% to $1.24 billion and stablecoin market cap rising 9% to $183 million.

CRO CRO $0.32 24h volatility: 18.5% Market cap: $10.58 B Vol. 24h: $2.31 B , the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos blockchain, is on a massive rally, rising 60% today to trade at $0.36.

Over the past week, the token has gained 164% following the Trump family’s $6.4 billion CRO treasury strategy announcement.

Amid its recent rally, Cronos has secured a spot in the top 15 cryptocurrencies, with its market cap reaching $12.63 billion. Today’s 62% increase in CRO price comes alongside a 150% jump in daily trading volume, which has risen to $2.58 billion.

Trump Family’s Push Drives Cronos’ (CRO) Price Rally

The biggest catalyst behind Cronos’ price rally in the last two days was the announcement of a $6.4 billion partnership between Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition Corp.

The three players together will focus on creating a crypto treasury company focused on acquiring CRO.

The deal includes more than $1 billion in direct CRO purchases and plans to integrate the token into Trump Media platforms as both a payment method and rewards system.

Further support for the rally came from the release of Cronos’ 2025–2026 roadmap, which outlines strategies to expand its on-chain ecosystem and boost user adoption.

Whale activity has also contributed, with Santiment reporting an increase in addresses holding 10,000-10 million CRO over the past three days. This has further triggered a retail FOMO, driving upward momentum for the cryptocurrency.

Derivatives data indicate that the rally is supported by strong futures activity, with open interest reaching a record $181 million.

The weighted funding rate has moved back into positive territory, and the long/short ratio remains above 1, indicating that bullish sentiment continues to dominate the market.

A few months ago, Cronos also jumped 40% when Crypto.com unveiled plans for a Strategic Reserve, reversing a previous 70 billion token burn with strong community support.

Growing Dominance in Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

On-chain metrics for Cronos also show robust growth. Data from DeFiLlama indicates that total value locked (TVL) in Cronos’s DeFi ecosystem jumped 27% in the past day to $1.24 billion.

At the same time, the network’s stablecoin market cap increased 9% over the past week to $183 million.

Revenue from Cronos DeFi applications has surged as well, rising from $63,800 last week to $225,000 this week, with more than $100,000 generated in the past 24 hours alone.

Bulls are now targeting a break past $0.40, which could further reinforce the upward momentum. Popular crypto analysts like Javon Marks predict a rally to $0.8868 and beyond.

And now, $CRO is up nearly +600% since the analysis that started this thread. $0.8868 target remains… pic.twitter.com/DbO3M7LHBM — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) August 28, 2025

Maxi Doge Presale Raises $1.62M Amid Strong Demand

Degen meme coin Maxi Doge has taken the crypto world by storm, raising over $1.62 million just one month after its launch. Investors are flocking to this “frustrated but ripped cousin” of Dogecoin, eager to see how it stacks up against Dogecoin, Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000013 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $7.39 B Vol. 24h: $209.00 M , and Bonk BONK $0.000021 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $1.66 B Vol. 24h: $222.60 M .

Maxi Doge is also rewarding early supporters with an eye-popping 187% APY through staking. With the buzz building and rewards this high, excitement around Maxi Doge shows no signs of slowing down.

Key Details

Ticker : MAXI

: MAXI Network : Ethereum

: Ethereum Token Price : $0.0002545

: $0.0002545 Funds Raised: $1.6M

The project also plans to integrate with perpetual markets, placing Maxi Doge at the forefront of the 2025 meme coin trend. Check out our complete guide to buying Maxi Doge.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.