WLFI Token Gears Up for Rebound Amid Massive Dip Buys

Key Notes

Large buyers accumulate millions of WLFI during recent price dip.

Trading volume rises 8% as fresh wallets move in with heavy orders.

Analysts see a potential breakout if key levels hold.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is posting renewed interest after a wave of fresh buying softened the impact of its recent price dip.

The 30th largest cryptocurrency is currently trading near $0.1472, down 1.7% over the past day.

Even with short-term WLFI price swings, it remains up 8% over the past month. Its 24-hour trading volume rose by 8% as the token bounced back from a brief drop to $0.1177.

The drop created an opening for dip buyers. LookOnChain reported that a new address used 25 million USD1 to buy 165.79 million WLFI at an average of $0.1508 during the past three days.

Someone created a new wallet "0xEFA1" and spent 25M $USD1 to buy 165.79M $WLFI at $0.1508 over the past 3 days.https://t.co/pN1prY9IKB pic.twitter.com/I2tN6AHuv4 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 24, 2025

Another address, 0xd947, pulled 47.18 million WLFI (worth around $7 million) from Binance earlier today. These major purchases suggest continued accumulation from fresh wallets.

Near-Term Retest of Upper Levels

Market commentator Mayank Dudeja noted that WLFI faced rejection around the $0.1670-$0.1700 supply zone. However, it is still holding above an important moving average near $0.1450.

Dudeja noted that as long as WLFI stays above the support band between $0.1150 and $0.1250, the broader structure remains intact.

$WLFI/USDT – 4H Update WLFI rejected strongly from the $0.1670–$0.1700 supply zone. Pullback is holding just above the yellow MA near $0.1450. Main support remains the $0.1150–$0.1250 demand zone. Above $0.1450 → chance to revisit $0.1620–$0.1700

Below $0.1400 → drop toward… pic.twitter.com/790myisiC8 — Mayank Dudeja || SPYONGEMS (@imcryptofreak) November 24, 2025

However, the analyst also warned that a slide under $0.1400 may lead the token to $0.1320 or even $0.1250. For now, higher lows remain in place.

Liquidity Flow and Supply Structure Add Support

Despite the calmer pace, several analysts believe WLFI is preparing for a sharp leg upward. Some forecasts point to a potential run toward $0.30, roughly a 150% jump, if the token clears nearby resistance levels.

WLFI has already risen 27% over the last three days and continues to hover near the crucial $0.15 line.

WLFI’s recent token burn of 166.7 million tokens (worth around $22 million) following a phishing-related incident helped reset its supply structure.

The project froze affected wallets, redistributed funds, and saw its token climb more than 17% soon after.

At the same time, trading activity and derivatives interest have both increased. Analysts are monitoring liquidity around the $0.17 region as an early marker.

If strength holds, $0.25 becomes a mid-term checkpoint, making WLFI one of the best penny crypto in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.