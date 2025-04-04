Crypto Scam Sees Woman Lose $3 Million Through Fake Korean Messaging App

Key Notes

The FBI's Operation Level Up identified the crypto scam, but agents warn that victims are often coached by fraudsters to deny being scammed.

Special agent Jeremy Capello highlighted that victims are frequently re-targeted by scammers posing as recovery firms.

Crypto scams are on the rise, with Coinbase users recently losing more than $46 million.

In a pig butchering crypto scam, a Maryland woman lost a staggering $3 million after getting trapped into a fraudsters’ bait from Southeast Asia. A recent report from CBD News shows that the scammer contacted the victim via a Korean messaging app, while building trust over the course of several weeks.

The scammer then started requesting funds, claiming that they would be investing that in cryptocurrency. To make the scheme appear legitimate, the scammer presented a convincing but fake investment portfolio.

This is a classic case of “pig butchering” crypto scam where the scammers spend time gaining the target victim’s trust, before convincing them to give money, and investing it further in crypto assets. While confessing this, the Maryland-based woman said:

“I put in over $3 million into this, and it showed that I was making almost maybe like 80% profit. When she got a lot more of my trust, more money would be poured in. Unless you know what you’re doing, you’re not going to be able to tell – especially if you’ve never done crypto before.”

Crypto Scam via Operation Level Up

Sarah Lewis, an agent from the FBI’s Baltimore field office, discovered the victim was being scammed through Operation Level Up, a bureau initiative aimed at combating cryptocurrency fraud.

Authorities warn that scammers often coach their victims on how to respond if questioned by law enforcement, making it harder to intervene and prevent financial losses.

In one case, when an agent initially spoke with a victim, she denied being scammed and even used language that was recognized as coming directly from the scammer.

Despite the industry’s growth, crypto scams have continued to rise. A recent investigation revealed that Coinbase users lost over $46 million, with scammers targeting multiple crypto wallets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.