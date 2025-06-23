Scam Alert: Trezor Wallet Issues Major Security Update

Key Notes

Trezor neutralized a phishing attack targeting its support contact form.

No user data was breached, and the threat has been contained.

New products like Trezor Expert and Safe 5 aim to simplify secure self-custody. .

Trezor Wallet, a well-known hardware cryptocurrency maker, has issued an urgent security alert following a recent phishing attempt.

According to a post on X, cybercriminals used Trezor’s support contact form to impersonate the company representatives and try to steal sensitive user information.

Trezor Wallet Asks Users to Stay Cautious

The phishing emails were made to look like they originated from Trezor support. They tried to trick users into giving their recovery seed phrases or other private information.

However, Trezor clarified that it never asks users for sensitive details through email or support messages. The company also confirmed that there was no breach of its email systems or customer data.

Important Update We have identified a security issue where attackers abused our contact form to send scam emails appearing as legitimate Trezor support replies. These scam emails appear legitimate but are a phishing attempt. Remember, NEVER share your wallet backup — it must… — Trezor (@Trezor) June 23, 2025

The phishing campaign, which involved the misuse of the support form, has now been stopped. Users are advised to exercise caution when using Trezor, especially if they get unexpected messages.

In response to recent attacks, Trezor is implementing security measures and advanced tools to protect its communication channels.

This incident shows that crypto-related threats are getting more advanced. Trezor’s quick action helped calm users, but the company urges everyone to stay alert.

Meanwhile, the crypto wallet firm launched an onboarding service and a brand-new wallet designed for security and user-friendliness.

With this, Trezor addresses a growing need for simplified self-custody for those who want to take control of their digital assets.

In comparison, self-custody wallets, which give users complete control over their assets, are usually more complex than custodial wallets offered by exchanges.

However, with its new product Trezor Expert, the firm hinted at a push to bridge the gap by providing one-on-one online sessions. This allows users to connect with Trezor specialists for step-by-step guidance on setting up their wallet securely.

Alongside Trezor Expert, the company introduced the Trezor Safe 5, a new hardware wallet with upgraded security. It adds to their expanding lineup of specialized wallets.

The firm offers hardware wallets from the original Trezor Model One to the more recent Trezor Model T to serve a wide crypto user base.

Ledger Wallet Targeted in Phishing Scam

In a similar attack on Trezor Wallet, the widely used cryptocurrency hardware wallet Ledger also experienced a phase of phishing scams. Cybercriminals sent fake emails that mimicked official communications, attempting to trick wallet users into revealing their recovery phrases.

Reports reveal that the phishing emails directed victims to a fake Ledger-branded website hosted on Amazon Web Services. From there, users were redirected to a fraudulent domain, ledger-recovery[.]info, which was registered on December 15, 2024.

The site mimicked Ledger’s official platform and prompted users to complete a “security check” by entering their wallet recovery phrases.

The scammers used a deceptive tactic, validating inputs against a list of 2,048 recognized terms commonly used in recovery phrases. No matter what users entered, the site falsely flagged the phrase as invalid, prompting repeated attempts.

This tactic allowed the scammers to gradually collect accurate data. Once the correct recovery phrase was captured, attackers gained full access to the victim’s wallet.

In response to growing concerns, Ledger acknowledged that such phishing scams remain a persistent threat in the digital space. In one case, a user reportedly lost 10 Bitcoin, highlighting the urgent need for greater user awareness to prevent future incidents.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.