WLFI tokens launched with a presale starting at $0.015 in October 2024 and raised $590 million by March, including a second tranche priced at $0.05.

Market sentiment remains bullish as analysts project a potential $1 billion initial market cap if 20% of the tokens are in circulation.

With a major announcement from the Trump Organization scheduled for June 16, speculation about WLFI token trading has intensified.

Donald Trump’s DeFi project, World Liberty Financial [NC], has recently seen significant whale activity, likely from a large institution or exchange. Over the past week, this whale has accumulated nearly 800 million WLFI tokens, which are native to the project.

This impressive accumulation signals increasing interest from institutional investors. Coupled with the Trump Organization’s upcoming major announcement, speculation about a potential WLFI token exchange listing has intensified.

Whale Activity Signals OTC Deal for WLFI Token

Blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence recently revealed a notable over-the-counter (OTC) transaction involving WLFI, the native token of World Liberty Finance.

Earlier today, an institutional investor or whale transferred $40 million USDT to World Liberty Finance. This transaction follows a similar $40 million USDT transfer made eight days ago by the same whale, who then received 400 million WLFI tokens four days later.

The movement highlights growing interest and potential large-scale accumulation of WLFI, raising speculation about its future market activity.

A whale/institution appears to be doing an OTC deal for $WLFI. 40 mins ago, the whale sent $40M $USDT to World Liberty Finance (@worldlibertyfi). 8 days ago, the whale sent $40M $USDT to World Liberty and received 400M $WLFI, 4 days ago.https://t.co/eZ3ivzbYuV pic.twitter.com/0gIoXFki0v — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) June 12, 2025

The acquisition price for WLFI tokens stands notably higher than their presale prices. Initially launched on October 15, 2024, the WLFI token’s presale began at $0.015 per token.

By January 20, an additional 5% of the token supply was allocated to the presale at an increased price of $0.05 per token. The Trump-endorsed DeFi project concluded its presale in March, successfully raising approximately $590 million.

Trump Organization Plans Major Announcement on June 16

Earlier this week, World Liberty Financial declared that a major announcement is coming on June 16, with many speculating that this could be related to the trading of WLFI tokens.

Last week, the Trump Organization also announced a collaboration with TRUMP coin TRUMP $10.35 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $2.07 B Vol. 24h: $368.83 M , with the goal of acquiring the meme coin.

Project chief Eric Trump also announced that World Liberty Financial plans to allocate a substantial amount of TRUMP Coin to its long-term treasury holdings.

Market sentiment around WLFI remains bullish as the community anticipates an official announcement. In a recent YouTube video, analyst Quinten suggested that the token might launch for trading soon, positioning itself as a potential competitor to leading DeFi projects.

Quinten highlighted WLFI’s fully diluted market cap of $5 billion, estimating that if only 20% of the tokens are initially in circulation, the token’s starting market cap would be approximately $1 billion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.