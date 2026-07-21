A U.S. Bankruptcy Court has approved Linqto’s sale of approximately $130M worth of Ripple Labs common shares to four institutional buyers, with Galaxy Digital anchoring the transaction at $60M, followed by Arrington Capital at $50M, the Private Shares Fund at $16M, and GAM Alternatives Lux at $4M, proceeds directed to the Chapter 11 Wind-Down Trust supporting customer recoveries.

This is not simply a distressed-asset liquidation. It is a structured demonstration that institutional demand for Ripple’s private-market equity holds across a wide pricing band, even as the company’s bankruptcy estate moves to unwind a platform that once served retail investors seeking pre-IPO access.

This Ripple news drop came as XRP surged nearly +4% overnight, trading at $1.13 and clearing the $1.10 resistance. Daily trading volume has also increased day-on-day, and is sitting at $1.29Bn.

🚨 Court just approved Linqto's sale of $130M in Ripple private shares. Galaxy Digital, Arrington Capital, Private Shares Fund & GAM Alternatives stepping in as buyers. Ripple waived ROFR institutions are still lining up for XRP exposure at private valuations. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ClRG18ycE6 — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) July 20, 2026

Ripple Equity Sale: Buyer Allocations, Pricing, and the ROFR Waiver

The four concurrent transactions carry materially different per-share prices: Galaxy Digital acquired shares in its $60M allocation, while Arrington Capital paid $50M, and both the Private Shares Fund and GAM Alternatives Lux paid $16M and $4M, respectively.

Galaxy’s block is the largest of the four by both share count and gross proceeds, per the asset purchase agreement summary reviewed by Bondoro. Ripple waived its right of first refusal (ROFR) on the Galaxy block, clearing the transaction without requiring co-sale adjustments.

Galaxy’s $60M entry sits at a discount to the $50M, $16M, and $4M paid by the other institutional buyers in this same sale. The pattern of institutional accumulation during periods of secondary-market dislocation is consistent with Galaxy’s historical approach to Ripple exposure.

The transaction is a secondary equity sale. It carries no IPO signal and has no direct impact on XRP holders or XRP token economics. Investor documents from Ripple’s November 2025 round noted that it does not affect XRP holders.

Linqto got court OK to sell ~$130M @Ripple shares as it preps Ch. 11 exit. Ripple declined its right of first refusal on transfers. Buyers:

Galaxy Digital~$60

Arrington Capital~$50M

The Private Shares Fund $16M

GAM Alternatives (Lux) $4M

Funds support customer recoveries.… pic.twitter.com/57GGyBjwyQ — 🌸Eri ~ Carpe Diem (@sentosumosaba) July 20, 2026

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Linqto Bankruptcy: Background and the Forge Global Dispute

Linqto shut down in March 2025 and filed Chapter 11 in July 2025 after new management identified potential securities-law violations dating to 2020 involving the structure of special-purpose vehicles used to pool customer investments.

The bankruptcy estate spans stakes in approximately 111 private companies valued at over $500M. On February 6, 2026, the court confirmed Linqto’s restructuring plan with roughly 95% customer support, offering recovery through a liquidating fund, a publicly listed closed-end fund holding private shares, or a combination of both.

That recovery process now faces a fresh complication. According to Bloomberg Law, Linqto and its Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors have sued Forge Global Holdings after the private-market platform attempted to withdraw as trustee of the customer recovery trust just five days before the July 20 launch date.

Forge cited demands from its new parent company, Charles Schwab, as the basis for backing out. Forge was expected to hold customer assets, manage share transfers, and administer the recovery plan.

The court is being asked to compel Forge to honor its agreement. The dispute could delay asset transfers and increase legal costs, but it does not affect the validity of the Ripple shares already sold or XRP’s value. For Linqto users with indirect Ripple exposure, the operative question is administrative timing, not asset integrity.

Institutional Significance: What the Ripple Pricing Spread Indicates

(SOURCE: TradingView)

The sale includes allocations across four buyers, with Galaxy Digital’s $60M block representing the largest gross proceeds. Galaxy’s discount likely reflects the size of its block and the mechanics of a distressed secondary negotiation rather than a differing view on Ripple’s intrinsic value.

Sustained institutional demand for Ripple equity at these price points, concurrent with Ripple targeting a $1Bn revenue run rate in 2026, suggests the private-market valuation floor is holding even under bankruptcy-sale conditions.

The Linqto Ripple block is likely the first, not the last, large institutional disposition out of this estate as the wind-down trust proceeds to monetize its broader 111-company portfolio.

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