In Chainlink news today, LINK is trading near $8.60, down roughly -1.5% in 24 hours, after United Stables confirmed a full-stack adoption of Chainlink infrastructure, Data Feeds, Proof of Reserve, and a forthcoming Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) integration, as its U stablecoin crossed $1Bn in circulating supply.

The move positions Chainlink as a critical settlement layer for a stablecoin already logging more than $2.5Bn in daily trading volume, and traders are watching whether this utility expansion can carry LINK through its current resistance band.

NOW: United Stables adopts Chainlink as official data oracle & cross-chain infra to expand the distribution of the $1B+ U stablecoin native to @BNBCHAIN across DeFi.@UTechStables chose Chainlink because it provides the institutional-grade security required for global scale. pic.twitter.com/Vt4IkZv1pT — Chainlink (@chainlink) July 20, 2026

According to United Stables’ announcement, the integration was triggered by a security review that identified fragmented liquidity, unverified pricing, and bridge vulnerabilities as structural risks across legacy oracle infrastructure. Chainlink Data Feeds now supply decentralized pricing across more than 20 lending protocols connected to U, while Proof of Reserve gives counterparties on-chain cryptographic confirmation of the stablecoin’s collateral, a mix of cash, USDC, USDT, and USD1 held in segregated accounts.

United Stables CEO Athena framed the integration as enabling institutional partners and DeFi protocols to “access verified pricing data and independently confirm U’s collateral around the clock.” CCIP support for cross-chain transfers is planned but not yet live.

Chainlink News: Can LINK Price Break $9 This Week?

🐋 WHALE WATCH : The $LINK supply squeeze is loading on chain. Data from @santimentfeed shows a 12% drop in Chainlinks exchange supply over the past month. Why this matters:

=> Liquid CEX inventory is hitting multi month lows

=> Holders are shifting to self custody… pic.twitter.com/OHeuBULx17 — Whale Factor (@WhaleFactor) July 21, 2026

LINK has oscillated between $8.29 and $8.76 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Binance Square community. The 4-hour trend reads as bullish; the 1-hour is neutral, a classic setup where momentum is intact but not accelerating. Volume supporting the move exceeded $178M during the 24-hour window, consistent with directional buying rather than noise.

Key levels are clearly defined. Support sits at $8.10–$8.25, a zone buyers have defended across multiple sessions. Resistance is clustered at $8.65 and $8.80, and LINK has been pressing against that band following the United Stables news.

Three scenarios are on the table:

Bull case: volume holds above the daily average, LINK closes above $8.65 on the 4-hour, and the next target becomes the psychological $9.00 level. A breakout toward double digits has been modeled previously, contingent on exactly this kind of sustained institutional adoption.

Base case: LINK consolidates between $8.30 and $8.65 for several sessions as the market digests the United Stables news without fresh catalysts.

Bear case/invalidation: A daily close below $8.10 would undercut the current structure and likely send LINK back toward the $7.80 area. Prior on-chain supply dynamics around Coinbase Prime withdrawals have shown how quickly LINK can reprice when institutional flows shift.

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in 2026

LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as Chainlink Tests Key Levels

The Chainlink news regarding its United Stables integration underscores a durable theme: infrastructure that resolves fragmentation across chains commands real adoption. LINK reflects that, at a fully diluted market cap well north of $6.4Bn, the return profile for new entrants is compressed, regardless of how the technical setup resolves.

The asymmetric upside window has narrowed considerably compared with two years ago. Institutional adoption catalysts, such as the DTCC tokenization partnership, are already priced into LINK’s current range to some degree.

That context is why early-stage infrastructure plays attract attention during periods of established-chain consolidation. LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is one such project, a Layer 3 (L3) infrastructure protocol positioning itself as a unified liquidity layer that fuses liquidity from Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana into a single execution environment.

The architecture centers on four components: a Unified Liquidity Layer, Single-Step Execution, Verifiable Settlement, and a Deploy-Once Architecture that lets developers ship to all three ecosystems without redeployment. The presale is currently priced at $0.01482 per $LIQUID, with $915,460.07 raised to date.

Visit the LiquidChain Presale Website Here.

EXPLORE: Best Meme Coins to Buy in July

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.