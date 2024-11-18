X Empire Introduces $X Holder Status with Exclusive Rewards for Token Holders

X Empire rewards $X token holders with exclusive benefits, but some users face issues while market performance improves.

Key Notes

X Empire launches "$X Holder Status" with rewards and partner airdrops.

Holders must keep $X in personal wallets for 30 days.

$X token price up 2%, trading volume rises 12%.

X Empire has launched a new program to reward holders of its $X token through the “$X Holder Status” initiative. The Telegram-based tap-to-earn game announced that users can log in to their X Empire app, connect their wallets holding $X tokens, and verify their eligibility for exclusive benefits.

In an accompanying image, the team explained that an $X holder must be someone whose $X balance in the last 30 days was always greater than 0. Thus, having that will make such a user eligible for the reward without the need for freezing or sending their tokens, as the only requirement is to hold on to their digital asset in an on-chain wallet.

The app offers a user-friendly interface for holders to connect their wallets and monitor their progress. However, tokens stored on centralized exchanges do not count toward eligibility. The X Empire team advised users to transfer their holdings to personal wallets, such as the Telegram wallet, to qualify for holder status. Additionally, the potential bonuses increase with the length of time users hold their tokens and the size of their balance.

The team also reminded the community that $X holders will receive additional airdrops from partner projects, further incentivizing active and committed participation.

$X Holder Status Right now, you can log into the X Empire app, connect your wallet holding $X tokens, and check if you qualify as an $X holder. As a reminder, $X holders will receive additional Airdrops from partner projects. Note: If your tokens are on an exchange, you’ll… pic.twitter.com/EumuyezKkj — X Empire (@xempiregame) November 17, 2024

Community Reactions and Program Challenges

With this initiative, X Empire continues to build a dynamic and engaging ecosystem for its community, making holding $X tokens more rewarding. However, the post on this project has generated a lot of comments from users who have been left confused about the program. Some users commented that they have saved their tokens in the required wallets, such as the Telegram wallet, but their status balance is showing zero despite their claims of holding the tokens.

These complaints have prompted questions about the accuracy and reliability of the process.

Market Impact and Future Potential

The reward mechanism appears to be positively impacting the $X token’s market performance, as the price has surged by more than 2% in the last 24 hours as of the time of writing. The trading volume has also improved, with an increase of more than 12% in the past 24 hours. This is an improvement in the price of the $X token after it dropped by 50% in the past 7 days.

The team’s plan to reward holders who maintain their tokens for 30 days could encourage longer holding periods, potentially reducing circulating supply and supporting price growth if demand remains steady. Moreover, giving out benefits like airdrops from partner projects could make holding the $X token more attractive to users, fostering community engagement and attracting new investors.

The launch of this reward program follows Binance’s announcement on November 13 that it added $X to its Perpetual Contract offerings with up to 75x leverage. This development provides users with additional opportunities to trade the token.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.