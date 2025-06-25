Key Notes

While the recent XRP XRP $2.18 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $128.68 B Vol. 24h: $2.58 B price recovery to $2.2 has sparked discussions of a potential breakout, on-chain metrics suggest that investors might need to wait more.

During the first half of this year, the Ripple holder ratio dropped by 50%. However, the long-term chart still indicates growth.

Is the Drop in Ripple Holder Ratio a Concerning Factor?

Crypto exchange Bybit recently published a report dubbed 25H1 Asset Allocation, showing that the Ripple holder ratio within the first six months of 2025 dropped from 5% to 2.42%. However, over the long term, the percentage of Ripple holders has actually increased.

For example, the percentage of XRP holders rose from 1.29% in October 2024 to 2.42% by May 2025, nearly doubling during this period. This significant rise shows how conclusions can vary depending on the timeframe.

In contrast to Ripple XRP, Solana’s SOL $143.7 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $76.31 B Vol. 24h: $3.88 B holder ratio dropped from 2.72% in November 2024 to 1.76% by May 2025.

Bybit partially attributes this decline to investors shifting from SOL to XRP, fueled by increasing optimism surrounding the potential approval of a spot XRP ETF.

“The crypto investing industry view is that Ripple Spot ETF approval is likely ahead of such approval for a Solana Spot ETF. As such, we’ve observed partial capital allocation on the part of institutions from SOL to XRP,” the Bybit report stated.

XRP Price Breakout Coming Between July and September

For a long time, XRP’s price has traded between $2.00 and $2.40, with traders eagerly anticipating a breakout toward $3. After reaching a high of $3.40 in January, Ripple has mostly moved sideways.

Popular crypto analyst EGRAG Crypto recently predicted that the XRP/USD trading pair could gain momentum this summer. XRP’s price action has formed a large symmetrical triangle on the monthly chart, signaling a significant move in the coming months.

Egrag Crypto detailed that such patterns usually resolve between 75% and 95% of the total pattern duration.

In XRP’s case, the cryptocurrency has been consolidating within the symmetrical triangle for 334 days. Based on historical trends, Egrag identified two potential breakout timelines:

75% of 334 days equates to 251 days, pointing to early July 2025.

95% of 334 days equates to 317 days, indicating mid-September 2025.

#XRP – The Breakout Is Coming – Base On Math🔥: 🔳 Based on historical patterns, breakouts from triangle formations (symmetrical, ascending, or descending) typically happen around 75% to 95% of the total pattern duration. 🔳 Calculations for a 334-day pattern:

▫️75% of 334… pic.twitter.com/64hhEK0J0A — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) June 24, 2025

Adding to the bullish sentiment, Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto made his first public post since 2011. CTO David Schwartz confirmed its authenticity, and XRP jumped 8% shortly after.

