XRP Price Maintains Golden Cross at $3 as Rabby Wallet Integration Nullifies CPI Fears

Key Notes

XRP price held above $3 on Sept 14 despite a 31,85% trading volume decline to $4,5 billion.

Rabby Wallet confirmed XRPL EVM smart contract integration, boosting developer interest and supporting XRP’s resilience at key support.

Technical indicators show a golden cross formation, with bullish targets near $3,20 at the $2,94 invalidation level remains intact.

Ripple (XRP) price consolidated above the $3 support on Sunday, Sept 14, keeping intraday losses contained below 3% as broader crypto trading volumes cooled. Market activity slumped after hotter-than-expected US CPI inflation figures tamed hawkish bets on US Federal Reserve rates, ahead of the critical Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for Sept 18.

At press time, XRP changed hands near $3.04, dipping 2% on the day. However, spot trading volumes plunged deeper, at 31.85% to hit $4.5 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Still, the intraday charts showed a mild rebound from the $3 support, around the US noon session.

Rabby Wallet has integrated XRPL EVM chain. @Peersyst pic.twitter.com/gbCGvLupkd — Rabby Wallet (@Rabby_io) September 13, 2025

A key development strengthening XRP’s resilience over the weekend came late Saturday when Rabby Wallet announced the integration of XRPL’s EVM chain. The wallet, widely used across Ethereum and Solana DeFi communities, confirmed Ripple’s XRPL support in partnership with Peersyst. This marks a new layer of interoperability for Ripple’s blockchain, allowing Ethereum-based smart contracts to run on XRPL.

The expectation of new use cases and increased developer interest from the Rabby wallet integration may have provided a timely counterweight to the CPI tailwinds, keeping XRP price consolidating above $3 at press time.

XRP Price Forecast: Will the Golden Cross Extend Rebound Toward $3.20?

Technical indicators highlight why XRP continues to defend the $3 threshold. On the daily chart, the Super SMA lines (5, 8, and 13-day averages) have completed a bullish alignment, known as a golden cross, with the faster averages crossing above the slower ones. This crossover suggests building momentum in the short term.

XRP’s Bull Bear Power (BBP 13) has also flipped green since Sept 7 and is rising steadily into mid-September. That shift indicates that buyers regained short-term market dominance after closing August on the back foot.

Without a significant boost in XRP trading volume, current rebound attempts could face stiff resistance around $3.20, where last week’s four-day rally peaked on Saturday.

Conversely, failure to hold the $3.00 level would invalidate the bullish narrative, exposing XRP price to a retest of $2.94, the 13-day SMA support.

For now, holding above $3 with a short-term golden cross support intact strengthens expectations of further upside, provided trading volumes stabilize heading into the Fed rate week.

