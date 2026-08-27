Ripple SEC Filing Exposed: XRP Escrow Claim Raises Questions

XRP trades near $1.40 today, down roughly -2.5% on the day, a sizeable pullback bounce that sits inside a larger tug-of-war between bulls and a still-heavy chart. Buried in a routine ETF prospectus, though, is a line that has crypto lawyers doing a double-take. What Ripple may or may not have told regulators about its escrow reserves could matter far more than the daily candle.

Australian lawyer Bill Morgan flagged the detail while reading the registration statement for the Cryptex Digital Market Cap ETF, filed with the U.S. SEC on August 25, which assigns XRP a portfolio weight near 4.88%.

The filing states that Ripple “has indicated” it could release additional XRP from escrow to support on-ledger liquidity for stablecoin and foreign-exchange pairs, but only if the CLARITY Act passes. Morgan posted on X that he could not recall Ripple ever making that statement publicly and asked, reasonably, where the filing’s drafters got it.

Although XRP is down a fair amount today, the asset is still up over +27% in the past seven days, and as long as $1.36 support holds, this should be seen as consolidation before the next leg up.

Can XRP Price Hit $1.45 This Week?

$XRP IS APPROACHING THE BUY WALL‼️ XRP is moving toward a major liquidity zone around $1.37–$1.39, where significant buy orders are sitting. WATCH THIS ZONE CLOSELY. 🔥📈 pic.twitter.com/Z9sEan84gI — XRP Update (@XrpUdate) August 26, 2026

XRP’s move to $1.40 comes on $3.75Bn volume over the past 24 hours, per CoinGecko data. Resistance clusters at $1.41–$1.45, the same zone that has capped rallies since late June.

Below, support sits near $1.28–$1.36 intraday, with the broader floor at $1.00, which Coinspeaker’s technical review describes as the “last major demand zone” bulls have defended all year.

The moving averages tell an unflattering story. XRP trades below both its 50-day (~$1.21) and 200-day (~$1.37) simple moving averages, a death-cross setup that typically signals lingering downside pressure in the absence of a fresh catalyst.

Bull case: a daily close above $1.45 reopens the path toward $2.00.

Base case: consolidation between $1.28 and $1.41 while the market digests the CLARITY Act timeline.

Bear case: a break below $1.00 invalidates the year’s entire support structure. Worth watching either way.

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A -2.5% daily drop and a death cross sitting on the chart is a mixed signal at best; XRP holders defending $1 for the better part of a year know that grinding sideways doesn’t pay the way a new listing does.

At XRP’s market capitalization, even a CLARITY Act tailwind produces incremental moves, not multiples. That asymmetry is pushing some traders toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays instead.

One getting attention is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a Bitcoin Layer 2 pairing Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration with Bitcoin’s base-layer security; the pitch is smart contracts and low-latency execution without abandoning Bitcoin’s settlement guarantees.

The presale has raised $33,083,950.35 to date, with tokens priced at $0.0136853 and staking offering an unspecified high annual percentage yield (APY). A decentralized canonical bridge handles BTC transfers between layers.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.