XRP to Flip Ethereum by End of Year, John Deaton Predicts

Key Notes

Major XRP proponents argue that XRP has what it needs to overtake Ethereum as the second-largest cryptocurrency.

The dedicated XRP community and growing investor interest remain a major catch.

Ethereum still has a key development push ahead, a trend that has created doubt on XRP’s prospects.

John Deaton, a top crypto lawyer, has made a bold XRP XRP $1.78 24h volatility: 7.7% Market cap: $103.62 B Vol. 24h: $7.60 B prediction that is now making waves. He believes XRP could overtake Ethereum ETH $1 449 24h volatility: 8.3% Market cap: $174.92 B Vol. 24h: $26.14 B in market value by the end of this year. His statement has stirred mixed reactions, with some backing the idea and others expressing doubt.

XRP to Flip Ethereum: Backing Factors

John Deaton, who played a major role during the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), made the statement on April 9.

He based his projections on the strength of the XRP community, citing the efforts of 75,000 holders who signed a petition during Ripple’s court case with the SEC. The lawyer believes this kind of commitment only points to the fact that XRP has a highly engaged and loyal group behind it.

In his X post, Deaton also pointed to recent investor activity surrounding the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF launch. Reports show that Teucrium’s debut closed with $5 million in trading volume on its first day, April 8.

Despite all the negative sentiment from people within the crypto industry, I’ve always maintained that XRP has much more appeal than industry players want to admit. Just think, 75K XRP holders joined together to petition the Court in the Ripple case – extraordinary. IMO, XRP… https://t.co/ZPL8CKDrYR — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) April 9, 2025

According to Eric Balchunas, a Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg, this figure places the ETF in the top 5% of new launches. Deaton believes this shows growing investor interest and renewed confidence in the future of XRP.

However, XRP would need to grow by around 67.5% to reach Ethereum’s market capitalization. Ethereum’s current market value is $177.85 billion, while XRP’s is $106.28 billion. For XRP to catch up, its price must reach approximately $7.09 per token, assuming Ethereum’s valuation remains the same.

Ripple Lawsuit and South Korean Adoption Feed Optimism

It is also important to note that some crypto analysts have linked the bold prediction to XRP’s growing strength in South Korea. Coinspeaker reported earlier that a survey showed that the Ripple-linked token surpassed Ethereum in popularity among South Korean investors.

Additionally, XRP outpaced Bitcoin and Ethereum in trading volume on major exchanges like UpBit. Per the update, it reached over $800 million in a single day towards the end of 2024. The demand outside the United States is a clear sign that XRP is gaining wider attention in global markets.

Another factor fueling this speculation is the US SEC’s decision to drop its appeal against Ripple. For years, the case had slowed XRP’s progress and created doubt. With that out of the way, many in the crypto world now hope for better adoption and increased interest from banks and other financial firms.

While Deaton’s speculation has triggered excitement among XRP supporters, others remain cautious. Ethereum still holds a firm lead in decentralized finance and smart contracts.

Additionally, the coming Pectra upgrade is set to bring major enhancements to the protocol. Still, ETH market capitalization clearly reflects years of trust and a broad range of uses of the cryptocurrency.

Consequently, for XRP to close the gap, it would require sustained momentum from market forces and investor confidence.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.