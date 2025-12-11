Key Notes

A 59% reduction in XRP futures open interest and weakening funding rates, signaling reduced trader confidence.

Social sentiment around XRP has moved into the “fear zone,” reflecting the most negative outlook since October.

XRP price continues to trade under pressure following the latest Fed rate cut, drifting toward key support near $2.00.

While the XRP XRP $2.00 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $120.79 B Vol. 24h: $3.90 B price remains under continuous selling pressure, it turns out that the transaction fee on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has also collapsed by a massive 90%, over the past year.

The open interest in XRP has experienced a major sell-off during the recent price correction.

XRP Transaction Fee Hits Lowest Since December 2020

Daily transaction fees on the XRP Ledger have declined sharply since the start of the year, according to data from Glassnode.

The network is currently generating roughly 650 XRP in fees per day, down from 5,900 XRP on February 9. Glassnode noted that this represents an 89 percent drop, with fee levels now at lows last seen in December 2020.

Since early February, the Total Fees Paid per Day on XRP (90D-SMA) have dropped from 5.9K XRP/day to 650 XRP/day. A ~89% decline to the lowest level seen since December 2020. 📉 https://t.co/WOPk8u92v5 https://t.co/UUTMbCvfwQ pic.twitter.com/Rf7csHjhrA — glassnode (@glassnode) December 11, 2025

The drop in transaction fee also coincides with a significant decline in XRP futures open interest.

As per on-chain data, the open interest has tanked to 0.74 billion XRP from 1.75 billion XRP in early October, a major 59% reduction.

Funding rates have also slipped to 0.001 percent from 0.01 percent on a seven-day moving average basis. This highlights a weakening confidence among derivatives traders in XRP’s near-term recovery prospects.

This is despite the strong performance and inflows seen by XRP ETFs in recent times.

The overall sentiment indicators show social discussions about XRP moving into the “fear zone,” marking the highest level of negative sentiment since October.

Some analysts, however, argue that such conditions have historically preceded strong upside reversals in XRP’s price.

Where’s the XRP Price Heading Next?

Following the FOMC announcement of a 25 bps Fed rate cut yesterday, the XRP price continues to face heightened volatility.

At the time of writing, it is trading 2.67% down while testing the crucial support at $2.0, highlighting instability in the near term.

Popular market analyst ChartNerd highlighted the technical indicators showing the Relative Strength Index in a compressed range, while the Stochastic RSI has moved into oversold territory.

$XRP: As usual, markets are experiencing volatility post FOMC, creating widespread instability in the short-term. With the RSI in compression, and the Stoch RSI sat in oversold territory, any further sweeps or downside activity towards the $1.90 TR support is welcomed. Loading. pic.twitter.com/IFGah9lCNA — 🇬🇧 ChartNerd 📊 (@ChartNerdTA) December 11, 2025

The analyst noted that additional pullbacks toward the $1.90 support level would be viewed as a constructive development for market positioning.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.