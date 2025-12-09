Key Notes

XRP ETFs have clocked 16 consecutive days of inflows and are approaching the $1 billion milestone fast.

Asset manager 21Shares is preparing to launch its own XRP ETF, filing an updated S-1 with the SEC, and 0.3% management fee.

XRP’s price is testing a key support level at $2.04, with analysts warning that a break below could open downside targets near $1.73-$1.64.

The spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued to see healthy inflows at $38 million on December 8, outperforming some of the top assets like Bitcoin BTC $90 258 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $1.80 T Vol. 24h: $44.36 B , Ethereum ETH $3 105 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $374.82 B Vol. 24h: $22.73 B , and Solana SOL $132.8 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $74.56 B Vol. 24h: $4.68 B .

While XRP ETFs approach the $1 billion mark, the XRP XRP $2.06 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $124.13 B Vol. 24h: $2.58 B price continues to struggle and is currently testing support at $2.04.

Spot XRP ETFs See 16 Days of Inflows

Spot XRP ETFs have now seen 16 consecutive days of inflows since launch last month, highlighting strong institutional demand for the product. On December 8, the inflows across four ETFs from Grayscale, Canary, Bitwise, and Franklin, stood at $38 million, as they collectively scooped over 16 million XRP tokens from the market.

On the other hand, the net flow across all Bitcoin ETFs was a negative $60 million. Only Ethereum ETFs came closer to XRP flows at $35.49 million inflows, while Solana ETFs saw a minor $1.18 million in net inflows.

21Shares Prepares to Join the ETF Race

On the other hand, asset manager 21Shares is looking to join other market players and is close to launching its own XRP ETF.

The asset manager recently submitted its S-1 documentation to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As per the SEC filing, the firm is now making some final adjustments ahead of the proposed XRP ETF debut. The filing still includes a delaying amendment, indicating that 21Shares is awaiting either a CERT filing or formal SEC approval.

The latest amendment also lowers the product’s management fee from 0.50% to 0.30%. The issuer has not announced any fee waiver at this stage.

Amid continuous inflows, the Ripple ETFs continue to see strong institutional demand.

👀<4 weeks, and XRP is now the fastest crypto Spot ETF to reach $1B in AUM (since ETH) in the US. With over 40 crypto ETFs launched this year in the US alone, a few points are obvious to me: 1/ there’s pent up demand for regulated crypto products, and with Vanguard opening up… — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) December 8, 2025

XRP Price at a Make-Or-Break Junction

Crypto analyst CasiTrades reported that XRP price has retested the macro 0.5 Fibonacci support level near $2.04.

The analyst noted that the move represents a key decision point rather than a confirmed shift in trend.

A break above the $2.41 resistance, with momentum toward $2.65, would be required to confirm a bullish continuation.

🚀XRP Found Support Exactly Where Expected! 🚀 Happy Monday, Everyone- Quick XRP follow-up!

Over the weekend, XRP has come right down to the macro .5 fib support near $2.04 and held beautifully. This is exactly the level we’ve been watching and discussing, and seeing the market… pic.twitter.com/B5tXcU31Dl — CasiTrades 🔥 (@CasiTrades) December 8, 2025

If XRP price falls back below the $2.04 support, the analyst warned that downside targets could reopen toward $1.73 and further to $1.64, aligning with the 0.618 macro support level.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.