XRP Price Can See 22% Upside Despite FUD as XRP ETFs Approach $1B

Analyst CasiTrades highlights $2.04 as a make-or-break level, deciding the next move for XRP price.

For now, the XRP social sentiment remains the lowest since October 2025.

Despite bearish sentiment, spot XRP ETFs have recorded 14 straight days of inflows totaling $887 million.

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency XRP XRP $2.07 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $124.82 B Vol. 24h: $3.28 B is once again seeing a 5.2% drop on Dec. 5 to $2.06 level as market sentiment hits October lows. This comes despite the XRP ETFs showing consistent inflows for 14 consecutive trading sessions, and now approaching $1 billion. Blockchain analytics firm Santiment noted that this fear, unrest, and doubt (FUD), provide an opportunity for an XRP price bounce back.

Will XRP Price See 22% Upside after Recent FUD?

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment has reported that XRP fear levels and social sentiment have peaked since October. XRP has faced a 31% price drop over the past two months.

The negative XRP funding rates show that shorts are dominating over the bulls.

According to data from Santiment, the bearish commentary for XRP has significantly outweighed the bullish discussion. It has moved the coin into a strong “fear zone”.

The blockchain firm stated that the altcoin entered a similar fear zone on November 21. However, three days later, it led to a major upside for XRP price, coinciding with the launch of Grayscale and Franklin Templeton XRP ETFs. Santiment noted that a similar “fear zone” setup a buying opportunity here.

It’s a Make-or-Break Situation for XRP Price

Crypto market analyst CasiTrades said XRP is moving toward a critical retest of the $2.04 level. The altcoin recently bounced from a local 0.618 retracement, generating short-term bullish momentum, but broader downside risk remains.

According to the analysis, XRP price is likely returning to the macro 0.5 Fibonacci level at $2.04. A successful hold of that support could set up a move above $2.41 and potentially extend toward $2.65. This could further lead to a confirmation of a strong bullish trend, setting XRP for a long-term rally in the $7–$10 range.

However, the analyst CasiTrades believes that if XRP price fails to hold the $2.04 area, it could drop all the way to $1.64 i.e. the macro 0.618 retracement level.

XRP ETFs Stage a Strong Show

Spot XRP ETFs have seen strong demand in the US market with 14 consecutive days of inflows, and zero days of outflows since launch. As per the data from SoSoValue, these ETFs saw $12.84 million in inflows on Dec. 4.

Thus, the cumulative inflows have now surged to $887 million and are approaching the $1 billion milestone. Interestingly, this development comes as Bitcoin ETFs have been struggling recently. This shows that the institutional demand for XRP remains strong.

