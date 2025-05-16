100% Tron (TRX) Investors Are Now In Profit: CryptoQuant

Key Notes

All Tron investors are currently in profit according to the latest CryptoQuant data.

Both short-term and long-term holders are seeing gains, fueling strong market confidence.

Tron holds the 10th spot by market cap with a nearly $25.82 billion valuation and high trading volumes.

A new data insight from CryptoQuant reveals that every investor holding Tron TRX $0.25 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $23.27 B Vol. 24h: $464.89 M is currently making a profit. This milestone comes as Tron gains strength in the cryptocurrency market, backed by an increase in trading activity and growing confidence among investors.

All TRX Investors in Profit, Market Mood Turns Bullish

On May 16, 2025, CryptoQuant released new data showing that all Tron investors are profitable. The on-chain analytics firm highlighted that holders are now seeing gains whether TRX was purchased a week ago, a month ago, or even a year ago.

Notably, the post on X shows that short-term holders are also making profits. These investors often influence the market’s moves because they buy and sell quickly.

CryptoQuant Analyst Burak Kesmeci said that seeing profits across many groups is usually a good sign for the market. When short-term holders are doing well, it can boost confidence and encourage others to buy, increasing prices.

The report looked at data like SOPR (Spent Output Profit Ratio) and NUPL (Net Unrealized Profit/Loss) to gauge investors’ holdings of profit or loss. These numbers help show how healthy the market is right now.

At the time of the report, Tron was trading at approximately $0.2709, reflecting a 0.27% rally in the last 24 hours. This price boost has helped it maintain a strong position among the top cryptocurrencies globally.

CoinMarketCap data shows that Tron holds the 10th spot by market cap, which now stands at $25.71 billion. The 24-hour trading volume reached $993.14 million, with the TRX/USDT pair on HTX showing the highest activity.

Based on general market sentiment, Tron’s price could drop a bit soon. However, with the profit level, most investors still feel optimistic about the coin. Many are watching closely to see if the good streak will continue, pushing prices higher in the coming weeks or months.

Justin Sun Encourages Stablecoin Holders to Choose Tron

Tron Founder Justin Sun recently urged large holders of USDT to move their assets to the Tron blockchain. He emphasized that Tron offers stronger security by embedding protection directly into its base layer, rather than depending on external smart contracts.

It is worth noting that Tron has gone through different market phases over the years. While newer projects have often taken the spotlight, TRX continues to prove its relevance.

With its stability and success, the protocol has become a big target for cybercriminals. The TRON DAO X account recently fell victim to a social engineering attack.

The Tron DAO confirmed its social media page on X was compromised, leading to an undisclosed loss impacting community members.

