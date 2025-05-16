Key Notes

Hong Kong-based Top Win International is rebranding to AsiaStrategy and entering the crypto space.

The company has partnered with Sora Ventures to implement a Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy across Asia.

AsiaStrategy mirrors the trend of firms like MicroStrategy and Metaplanet in adopting cryptocurrencies.

In a bold move that echoes recent corporate pivots like MicroStrategy’s transformation into “Strategy,” Hong Kong-based Top Win International Limited has announced its rebranding to AsiaStrategy, adopting digital assets.

Once a traditional watchmaker, the Nasdaq-listed company is shedding its legacy-only business model to become a hybrid Web3 player, focusing on digital asset investments and treasury management across Asia.

A Strategic Overhaul

The transition signals more than just a name change. It’s a strategic overhaul driven by the belief that Asia is the next frontier for crypto innovation and adoption.

Top Win International Limited, a Nasdaq-listed, Hong Kong-based watch company, announced that it will strategically expand into the digital asset sector in partnership with Sora Ventures, focusing on digital asset-related businesses and investments in Asia, and changing its… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) May 16, 2025

AsiaStrategy plans to capitalize on the region’s burgeoning digital asset ecosystem by aligning itself with Sora Ventures, a heavyweight in Bitcoin-focused investment.

Sora has been instrumental in launching Asia-based MicroStrategy peers, including a major position in HK Asia Holdings and a recent partnership with Metaplanet, Japan’s leading Bitcoin-treasury company.

Veteran Jason Fang also Joins

AsiaStrategy’s partnership with Sora Ventures brings in Jason Fang, a veteran of the crypto investment world, as Co-CEO alongside Tony Ngai.

The company will adopt a digital asset treasury approach, aiming to hedge against inflation and actively engage with Web3 opportunities.

Excited to announce that Sora will be going public on NASDAQ and rebranding to @asia_strategy (NASDAQ:TOPW). We will focus on building the MicroStrategy of Asia using this entity moving forward, and will build a bitcoin treasury alongside all the entities we’ve built in Asia. https://t.co/eQf33Ig0xE — Jason Fang (@JasonSoraVC) May 16, 2025

This follows the playbook of companies like Metaplanet, which accumulated over 6,700 BTC within four months and surged in share price by nearly 66% year-to-date, despite BTC’s more modest gain.

Bitcoin Treasury Moves by Méliuz Twenty One Capital and Trump’s World Liberty Financial

Brazilian fintech Méliuz recently became the first publicly traded firm in Brazil to add Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B to its treasury. At the same time, Tether-backed Twenty One Capital ramped up its holdings to over 36,000 BTC.

Yet, this wave of corporate Bitcoin adoption has drawn criticism from skeptics like Jim Chanos, who warns of valuation bubbles in companies mimicking MicroStrategy’s aggressive strategy.

“We’re doing exactly what MicroStrategy and Michael Saylor are doing,” added Chanos, stating:

“We’re selling MicroStrategy stock and buying Bitcoin and basically buying something for $1 selling it for two and a half dollars.”

Meanwhile, altcoin purchases are also becoming common. US President Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial recently acquired altcoin EOS at a price of $0.82. The firm acquired tokens worth a massive $2.99 million ahead of the Vaulta rebrand scheduled for May this year.

时隔 2 个月，特朗普家族支持的 DeFi 项目 WLFI 再次进行了代币购买：一个半小时前使用 299.6 万 USDT 购买了 363.6 万枚 $EOS ，购买价格 $0.824。

地址链接🔗👉：https://t.co/kLnqMV3dmf 到目前为止，WLFI 投资组合总共是花了 3.47 亿 U 配置购买了 12… https://t.co/VoAMZPyl2A pic.twitter.com/vgA6EqbIjf — 余烬 (@EmberCN) May 16, 2025

