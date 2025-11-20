21shares Launches Six New Crypto ETPs to European Markets

Key Notes

Six new 21shares crypto ETPs launched on Nasdaq Stockholm to broaden investor access.

All listed ETPs are fully collateralized, offering institutional-grade exposure to digital assets.

21shares now manages about $8 billion in assets with 16 products listed in Sweden.

21Shares, a major issuer of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETP), has announced the cross-listing of six additional ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm. The new products include single-asset and index-based ETPs, bringing the total number of 21Shares ETPs available in Sweden to sixteen.

According to the announcement, the six new listings are named with the company, the coin and its ticker in the market: 21shares Aave ETP (AAVE), Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL), Cardano ETP (AADA), Chainlink ETP (LINK), Polkadot ETP (ADOT), and Crypto Basket 10 Core ETP (HODLX). These listings are in addition to the firm’s existing products, including the 21shares Bitcoin ETP, Ethereum Staking ETP, and Solana ETP.

Expansion Supports Growing Nordic Demand for Crypto Products

21Shares highlighted continued demand among Nordic investors for regulated, cost-efficient access to digital assets.

“This expansion enables us to offer an even broader toolkit of single-asset and index-based crypto ETPs, giving both retail and institutional investors the ability to tailor their digital asset exposure within a trusted and transparent framework,” said Alistair Byas Perry, Head of EU Investments and Capital Markets at 21Shares.

All 21Shares ETPs are fully collateralized and physically backed, with the aim of providing institutional-grade access to digital assets without the complexity of direct custody or wallets. The company currently reports approximately $8 billion in global assets under management.

21Shares Increases European Market Presence

The latest expansion on Nasdaq Stockholm follows multiple listings across European exchanges, including SIX Swiss Exchange, Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, Deutsche Börse Xetra, and the London Stock Exchange.

In October 2025, 21Shares was acquired by FalconX and continues to operate independently while leveraging FalconX’s resources to accelerate its growth strategy. Also, the company launched its 21Shares SOL ETF on the CBOE on Nov. 19, adding more options for institutional investors to gain exposure to Solana.

With the latest listings of ETP, 21Shares strengthens its position as one of Europe’s largest and most diversified crypto ETP providers. The move comes amid rising investor interest in digital asset investment through traditional financial infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.