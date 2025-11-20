Key Notes

The largest stablecoin, Tether, has recently disclosed its expansion in Latin America through its investment in the digital assets custody platform Parfin.

With its latest move, it seeks to accelerate the adoption of its native USDT stablecoin for institutional use cases.

Tether Pushes for Institutional USDT Use in Latin America

Largest stablecoin firm Tether has been building key partnerships, with its latest one coming with Latin American crypto custody and trading firm Parfin.

This comes on the heels of the company’s latest plan of 1 billion euro investment in Germany-based Nuera.

According to Tether, the investment strengthens its commitment to supporting financial institutions using USDT as a settlement asset for high-value applications.

This includes real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, cross-border payments, and yield-generating credit markets such as trade finance, commercial receivables, and credit card receivables.

On the other hand, Latin American firm Parfin is popular for providing regulated infrastructure for digital asset operations, and is positioned as a key driver of financial transformation in the region.

The company offers tools that allow institutions to adopt blockchain technology securely and at scale, balancing ease of use with compliance and operational precision.

Tether said the collaboration underscores how innovation can expand institutional access to blockchain while catering to the regulatory requirements. Speaking on the development, company CEO Paolo Ardoino said:

“At Tether, we believe in global, unrestricted access to financial freedom and real-world digital asset use cases. One way to achieve this is to strengthen the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain technology, enabling easier access for individuals and institutions. Parfin has shown a strong commitment to bridging this gap. This investment also reflects our belief in Latin America as one of the global powerhouses for blockchain innovations.”

Building Key Partnerships Worldwide

Tether’s investment in Neura marks one of the largest cross-sector expansions by a crypto-native firm into the fast-growing humanoid robotics industry.

In a similar move, Tether has made a strategic investment in Ledn, a Bitcoin-backed BTC $85 424 24h volatility: 7.4% Market cap: $1.71 T Vol. 24h: $101.78 B consumer lending platform.

The move comes as the stablecoin firm continues broadening its services and partnerships across the digital asset sector, while Ledn concludes a strong year of growth and expansion.

