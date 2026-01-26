$464M Token Unlock Wave Hits Crypto During Market Pullback

Key Notes

More than $464 million in token supply is scheduled to unlock this week.

The broader crypto market lost about $40 billion in total value over the past day.

Santiment data shows five major cryptocurrencies trading below average cost.

Over $464 million in token supply is set to hit the crypto market over the next seven days, according to data from Tokenomist.

The timing is weak as the broader crypto market started the week with a downtrend and lost around $40 billion in market cap over the past day.

Large supply releases add liquid tokens into a market already struggling with low demand. When new tokens become tradable during a downtrend, sellers often lower prices.

According to Tokenomist, upcoming one-time large token unlocks (exceeding $5 million) in the next 7 days include SUI, SIGN, EIGEN, KMNO, JUP, OP, TREE, SAHARA, ZORA, etc.; linear large unlocks (daily amounts exceeding $1 million) include RAIN, SOL, RIVER, TRUMP, CC, WLD, DOGE,… pic.twitter.com/YSybPEsFrF — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 26, 2026

Major Token Unlocks Set for the Coming Week

Tokenomist data shows several large one time token releases scheduled over the next week, each worth more than $5 million.

The altcoins scheduled to release include SUI SUI $1.44 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $5.48 B Vol. 24h: $721.75 M , SIGN, EIGEN EIGEN $0.32 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $176.43 M Vol. 24h: $34.30 M , KMNO KMNO $0.0459 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $173.89 M Vol. 24h: $8.09 M , JUP JUP $0.19 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $610.37 M Vol. 24h: $23.07 M , OP OP $0.30 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $574.26 M Vol. 24h: $76.84 M , TREE, SAHARA, and ZORA.

SUI faces the largest unlocking, with about $64 million worth of tokens becoming available this week.

At the same time, several tokens face daily releases worth over $1 million. RAIN leads, with 9.41 billion tokens entering the market on a linear schedule.

At current prices, this equals about $90 million, or 2.77% of the token’s circulating supply.

Other altcoins with daily releases above $1 million include Solana SOL $122.7 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $69.47 B Vol. 24h: $6.63 B , RIVER, TRUMP TRUMP $4.83 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $966.14 M Vol. 24h: $183.92 M , CC, WLD WLD $0.46 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $1.26 B Vol. 24h: $83.56 M , DOGE DOGE $0.12 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $20.48 B Vol. 24h: $1.16 B , and AVAX AVAX $11.68 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $5.04 B Vol. 24h: $335.80 M .

Altcoins Showing Signs of Undervaluation

At the time of writing, price action across most altcoins remains under pressure. The AltSeason Index currently sits at 29 amid weak interest in alternate cryptocurrencies.

Analysts are watching Bitcoin BTC $87 997 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $1.76 T Vol. 24h: $52.48 B dominance closely. Crypto expert Ted recently noted on X that the dominance chart is forming a bear flag.

He suggested that a sharp drop in dominance is the “only hope” to shift capital back into altcoins.

Bitcoin dominance bear flag formation 👀 A dump is the only hope left for altcoin holders. pic.twitter.com/DZVAKP7pn6 — Ted (@TedPillows) January 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Santiment listed five major undervalued assets based on 30-day MVRV data. Chainlink LINK $11.85 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $8.39 B Vol. 24h: $502.52 M shows the deepest drawdown at -9.5%, followed by Cardano ADA $0.35 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $12.81 B Vol. 24h: $556.60 M at -7.9%. Ethereum ETH $2 901 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $350.46 B Vol. 24h: $32.13 B , XRP XRP $1.88 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $114.46 B Vol. 24h: $3.25 B , and Bitcoin are also showing signs of undervaluation.

📊The lower a coin's 30-day MVRV is, the less risk there is in opening or adding on to your position. ➖ A coin having a negative percentage means average traders you're competing with are down money, and there is an opportunity to enter while profits are below the normal… pic.twitter.com/YH8y4IzkWc — Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 26, 2026

A negative MVRV means the average holder is sitting on a loss, which reduces near-term selling and lowers entry risk.

