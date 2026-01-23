CZ Predicts Bitcoin ‘Super-Cycle’ in 2026, Breaking Historic Pattern

Key Notes

Pro-crypto US policies could disrupt Bitcoin's established market rhythm tied to halving events and price corrections.

CZ maintains a long-term holding strategy rather than active trading while declining to provide short-term price forecasts.

Bitcoin currently trades near $90,866 with critical support at $88,000 determining the next directional move.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said he expects Bitcoin BTC $89 822 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $1.79 T Vol. 24h: $42.64 B to enter a “super-cycle” in 2026, potentially breaking the cryptocurrency’s historic four-year pattern of price peaks and crashes.

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on January 23, 2026, the executive, who was recently pardoned by the US president, explained that pro-crypto policy shifts in the United States could disrupt Bitcoin’s established market rhythm. Zhao, commonly known as CZ, stated that the changing regulatory landscape represents a fundamental departure from previous cycles that have governed Bitcoin prices since its inception.

Traditional four-year cycle in Bitcoin market

Bitcoin has historically followed four-year cycles tied to “halving” events that reduce mining rewards and new supply. These cycles typically produce an all-time high followed by significant price corrections.

However, Zhao believes 2026 will mark an exception. “I think this year given the US being so pro-crypto and every other country is kind of following, I do think we will see this. We will probably break the four-year cycle,” Zhao said during the interview.

Before he made the last statement, when asked about price predictions, Zhao emphasized the importance of the timeframe. “If you look at a ten, five, ten-year horizon, it’s very easy to predict. We’re going to go up,” he stated, while declining to make short-term forecasts.

Zhao confirmed he does not trade Bitcoin actively, instead holding it long-term alongside Binance’s native BNB BNB $892.4 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $121.72 B Vol. 24h: $1.17 B token.

Current Bitcoin market conditions and forecast

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $90,866 after pulling back from its $97,000-$98,000 peak earlier this month. The technical picture looks bearish, with BTC sitting below both the Ichimoku cloud and key EMA lines, signaling that sellers have taken control.

Right now, the critical level to watch is $88,000—holding above this would keep the bulls in the game and allow for a potential bounce. If the current support zone around $90,000-$91,000 breaks, we could see a drop toward $88,000 or even $85,000.

On the upside, Bitcoin needs to reclaim $93,000 and flip back above the shorter-period EMAs to shift momentum in favor of buyers. For now, expect choppy sideways trading in the $88,000-$91,000 range until the market picks a clear direction.

