Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

50 ETH or Nothing, Shibarium Hacker Rejects Bounty Offer

Shibarium hacker has requested that the platform pay 50 ETH, worth approximately $150,000, as a bounty reward.

Godfrey Benjamin By Godfrey Benjamin Hamza Tariq Editor Hamza Tariq Updated 2 mins read
50 ETH or Nothing, Shibarium Hacker Rejects Bounty Offer

Key Notes

  • Shibarium hacker is asking for “50 ETH or nothing” as a bounty offer.
  • Shibarium Network noted that this shows that the hacker is out to harm the protocol.
  • In September, the hacker began moving the siphoned funds.

The hacker behind the exploit on Shibarium, the Layer-2 scaling solution of Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000008 24h volatility: 5.4% Market cap: $4.81 B Vol. 24h: $177.91 M , has demanded a bounty reward of 50 Ethereum ETH $2 808 24h volatility: 7.5% Market cap: $339.46 B Vol. 24h: $43.34 B .

Based on ETH’s current market price, the hacker’s request is worth over $150,000. In an update on X, Shibarium Network noted that the earlier bounty offer of 25 ETH “is now decaying every day until the end of the claim period arrives.”

Shibarium Hacker Negotiates Bounty Offer

According to Shibarium Network, the hacker behind the platform’s exploit has refused to take anything less than 50 ETH as a bounty.

The protocol believes that the bad actor is out to cause harm to the ecosystem and its associated projects. Unfortunately, many projects like Roaring Kitty, Bad Idea Ai, and LTD have been affected by the attack.

“Every team that worked hard to build on Shibarium that was impacted by this event deserves a positive outcome here in the end, and we had hoped this would be one we could all share,” Shibarium Network shared in a recent post on X.

The team has made multiple offers to the hacker, including a “final offer” of 25 ETH. MRShimamoto on X believed the exploit perpetrator would accept it, but the latest request from the Shibarium hacker suggests otherwise.

Shibarium Hacker Offloads Loot

The attack on the Shibarium bridge happened back in September, with security firm PerkShield first spotting suspicious activity.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the attacker leveraged a flash loan to acquire the 4.6 million BONE, but Shiba Inu immediately froze the tokens.

The Shibarium team offered the attacker a Whitehat bounty reward and even promised to leave out legal charges if they returned the funds before a stipulated time.

Instead of returning the funds, the hacker offloaded the siphoned funds, as spotted by Christopher Johnson, President of Lightspeed Crypto Services and advisor to the Bad Idea AI (BAD) project.

Related article: Shibarium Bridge Hacker Offloads Entire BAD Holdings: Details

Since then, there have been several back-and-forths, and it remains unclear whether Shibarium will meet the hacker’s latest demands.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News
Godfrey Benjamin
Author Godfrey Benjamin

Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites.

Godfrey Benjamin on X

Share:
Related Articles