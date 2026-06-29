Aave Crypto News: Standard Chartered Sets $3,500 AAVE Target

Aave crypto was trading near $70 when Standard Chartered’s head of digital assets research, Geoff Kendrick, initiated coverage on June 25, 2026, with an end-of-2030 price target of $3,500.

The leading DeFi protocol token is up around 25% since that day last week, trading at $92 and up +4.2% on the day, one of the few major cap coins in the green on this Monday.

This would mark a roughly 50x return that Kendrick stated would outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum over the same horizon. AAVE rose approximately 15% on the day the note was published, according to Binance Square coverage of the initiation.

This is not simply a bullish price call. It is a structural argument that decentralized finance (DeFi) lending is entering a phase in which institutional capital flows and tokenized real-world assets (RWA) converge on protocols that already control the majority of on-chain credit.

🔴 Standard Chartered targets Aave at $3,500 by 2030, implying 50x gain Geoff Kendrick, head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered, initiated coverage of the Aave lending protocol with a price target of $3,500 by end-2030, up from current levels near $70.

Kendrick… pic.twitter.com/T0327sVE00 — NewsTongue (@NewsTongueX) June 24, 2026

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Aave Crypto Price Prediction: The DeFi Lending Thesis Behind the Target

Kendrick’s year-by-year path reaches $180 at end-2026, $600 at end-2027, $1,200 at end-2028, $2,200 at end-2029, and $3,500 at end-2030.

The framework rests on three projected macro shifts: tokenized assets actively deployed in DeFi growing 37x to $2.7 trillion by 2030, stablecoin supply expanding to $2 trillion, and RWA tokenization rising from roughly 3.5% to 30% of total DeFi activity.

Kendrick described Aave as “an on-chain bank that runs without employees, downtime, or discretionary decision-making”, a characterization that anchors the valuation logic in Aave’s structural position rather than token momentum.

At the time of initiation, Aave held 61.5% of active DeFi loans and 52.4% of total value locked across decentralized lending protocols, per figures cited in the Standard Chartered note.

Boston Consulting Group has separately projected $16 trillion in tokenized illiquid assets by 2030, a figure that puts Kendrick’s DeFi-specific estimate in context.

JPMorgan’s filing for a second tokenized fund on Ethereum illustrates how institutional RWA flows are already testing on-chain collateral infrastructure of the kind Aave provides.

Update on $AAVE 👇 It's been the standout of this bounce — up 25% in the past week and over 60% off its lows, back at 92 after getting crushed from 400. AAVE led Friday's rebound. That's real strength. But two things keep us honest. One, the weekly is still a downtrend: the… pic.twitter.com/pqn3ORQbQK — Sam Mti (@MTI_Trading) June 29, 2026

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KelpDAO Exploit: Trough or Structural Break

The initiation came roughly two months after the April 2026 KelpDAO exploit, in which KelpDAO’s rsETH bridge collapsed, allowing attackers to mint approximately $290M in tokens that were subsequently used as collateral on Aave to borrow legitimate assets.

Aave’s exposure reached an estimated $230M in potential losses; total deposits on the protocol fell from $44Bn to $23Bn, and its share of DeFi lending deposits dropped from roughly 59% to 38%.

Critically, Aave’s core contracts were not compromised. The vulnerability resided in KelpDAO’s bridge, not in Aave’s protocol logic. The pattern – a bridge or wrapper layer failing while the underlying money market remains intact – has become a recurring risk vector in DeFi, as broader DeFi exploit case studies have documented.

A pseudonymous trader cited in the Forbes coverage warned the incident exposed “the fragility of the entire system,” a reaction that captures the market’s sensitivity to smart-contract stack dependencies even when the primary protocol is not directly breached.

Kendrick framed the exploit as a cyclical trough and entry point rather than structural damage, noting that assets were returning to the protocol and that TVL had stabilized above $20Bn. Current TVL is $12.4Bn, according to the Standard Chartered note, down from an all-time high of $75Bn reached in late 2025.

Aave operates a Safety Module where AAVE stakers can be slashed to recapitalize the system in shortfall scenarios, a mechanism that Aave’s security architecture, which includes audits from Trail of Bits and OpenZeppelin, is built around.

ZachXBT just traced the stolen funds from the massive Kelp DAO hack and the Humanity Protocol attack merging. In April, Kelp DAO suffered one of the largest heists of 2026, with roughly $292-294 million drained in minutes. The attack wiped out hundreds of millions in TVL and… pic.twitter.com/yT92RmKFkW — Blockzeit (@BlockzeitE) June 27, 2026

Bull Path, Bear Risk, and Where Bitcoin Fits

For the Aave crypto $3,500 target to be realized, the confirmation conditions are specific: RWA tokenization must scale toward Kendrick’s 30% DeFi share, stablecoin supply must approach the $2 trillion projection, and Aave must defend its lending market share against competitors as new chain deployments and Aave V3 upgrades extend the protocol’s reach.

The invalidation case centers on regulatory action against DeFi lending in the US or EU, sustained smart-contract risk that erodes depositor confidence, or a failure of RWA tokenization to find DeFi rails at the projected scale. Understanding how crypto-backed lending works clarifies why collateral quality and protocol security are the core variables, not token price momentum.

Kendrick also expects Bitcoin to reach $100,000 by the end of 2026 and Ethereum to reclaim $4,000, both framed as recoveries from a market that has seen Bitcoin fall more than 50% since its October 2025 all-time high.

His broader 2030 roadmap targets Bitcoin at $500,000 and Ethereum at $40,000, but he explicitly states that AAVE will outperform both on a percentage basis through the end of 2030. “The time for decentralized finance protocols to capture a large part of the digital assets value chain has arrived,” Kendrick said. “This is where generational wealth will be created next.”

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