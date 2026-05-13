JP Morgan Chase filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 12 for a second tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, proposing digital tokens linked to a portfolio of US Treasuries and overnight repurchase agreements that investors could hold in digital wallets or deploy as on-chain collateral.

This filing notes that tokenized real-world assets (RWA) tracked by rwa.xyz are estimated to have reached approximately $32Bn in total market value, and that competitors, including BlackRock, are moving forward with comparable institutional offerings under the recently enacted GENIUS Act.

(SOURCE RWA.xyz)

This is not simply another product launch. It is JP Morgan signaling that the pilot phase of institutional tokenization is over – and that Ethereum’s public infrastructure, not the bank’s own permissioned network, is where the next phase of on-chain finance scales.

We suspect the choice of Ethereum mainnet over JP

Morgan’s private Kinexys Digital Assets infrastructure for client-facing products reflects a deliberate acknowledgment that institutional liquidity does not accumulate on isolated bank-led networks.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

JP Morgan JLTXX Filing: How the Second Tokenized Treasury Fund Actually Functions

The mechanism functions as follows: the new fund, structured under JP Morgan Trust IV as Token Class Shares and designated JLTXX, files for an effective date of May 13, 2026, with underlying assets restricted to US Treasury securities maturing in 93 days or less, maintaining at least 99.5% in cash or government assets in compliance with SEC Rule 2a-7.

Transactions settle in minutes rather than the T+1 or T+2 cycles of conventional money market funds, while legal custody of assets remains with a traditional custodian – blockchain balances mirror holdings on a one-to-one basis, with traditional book-entry records prevailing in the event of any dispute.

Unlike the bank’s first tokenized fund, MONY, which requires a minimum $1 investment from qualified investors, including institutions holding $25M or more in assets and targets broad institutional yield, JLTXX is explicitly structured to serve as a reserve asset for stablecoin issuers operating under the GENIUS Act’s framework.

Permissioned Ethereum addresses handle compliance at the protocol level, allowing the fund to operate on a public blockchain while preserving the access controls required for regulated institutional products. Subscriptions and redemptions accept stablecoins alongside cash, broadening the on-ramp options for treasury operators already holding digital assets.

The product routes through Kinexys Digital Assets, JP Morgan’s blockchain-based asset platform, which has previously executed a $50 million tokenized commercial paper transaction on Solana and issued JPMD deposit tokens on Base – a trail of public-chain pilots that now converges into a live, SEC-registered product on Ethereum. As previously reported, JP Morgan also completed a live cross-border tokenized Treasury redemption on the XRP Ledger, demonstrating a multi-chain posture that the JLTXX filing reinforces.

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in 2026

Institutional Crypto and the RWA Race: What JP Morgan’s Public-Chain Pivot Reveals About Market Structure

JPMORGAN JUST FILED TO PUT U.S. TREASURIES ON ETHEREUM JPMorgan has filed to launch JLTXX, its OnChain Liquidity-Token Money Market Fund, on the Ethereum ($ETH) blockchain. The fund invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities and fully collateralized overnight repurchase… pic.twitter.com/PDREkZP9Au — BSCN (@BSCNews) May 13, 2026

The GENIUS Act, signed in July 2025, established key regulations by prohibiting stablecoin issuers from paying interest, thereby distinguishing stablecoins from yield-bearing products. This opened the door to tokenized money market funds under SEC rules. JP Morgan’s second filing targets corporate treasury and cash management, now barred from stablecoin functions.

The competition has intensified, with BlackRock’s BUIDL fund exceeding $500 on Ethereum since its March 2024 launch, proving that institutional real-world asset (RWA) products can scale. By Q1 2026, tokenized RWAs reached $8.6Bn, with Ethereum holding about 70% of that value. Franklin Templeton has also expanded in this space, with more filings on Solana expected, driving a $12Bn race for institutional deposits.

JP Morgan’s Onyx blockchain, launched in 2020 and handling over $1Bn daily in transactions by 2025, provides credible infrastructure for this expansion. The MONY fund launched in December 2025 with $100M in capital and serves as a proof-of-concept; JLTXX is the next product aimed at capturing the reserve market, which stablecoins can no longer yield.

Momentum for institutional adoption is growing, as evidenced by Charles Schwab’s move into crypto brokerage. Most notably, JP Morgan’s second tokenized fund filing on a public blockchain validates Ethereum as a settlement infrastructure for large-scale balance sheets.

EXPLORE: Next Crypto to Explode in Q2

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.