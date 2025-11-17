Aave launches iOS App for DeFi Savings With 6.5% Yields

Key Notes

Aave Labs acquired stablecoin company Stable Finance in October 2025 to build the retail-focused app.

The app promotes $1 million balance protection per account, but the insurance program is not yet active.

Aave protocol manages approximately $55-56 billion in deposits across DeFi lending markets.

Aave Labs AAVE $174.1 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $391.31 M released its iOS savings app on Nov. 17, which offers 6% base annual percentage yield with an additional 0.5% boost for automatic monthly deposits.

The app targets retail users new to decentralized finance through a simplified interface that compounds interest every second.

The product supports stablecoin deposits, which include USDC and USDT, with no minimum deposit requirements, according to the Aave app page. Users’ contributions are not limited, and they can start with as little as $0.01.

Aave Labs founder Stani Kulechov said the app aims to expand DeFi accessibility beyond experienced users to mainstream consumers.

Introducing Aave App, a smarter way to save. pic.twitter.com/HaseIjnWW5 — Aave (@aave) November 17, 2025

DeFi Yield Landscape

Aave’s 6-6.5% returns position the app in the mid-range of current DeFi lending yields. Morpho protocol offers average returns of 10.43%, with advanced strategies reaching 20-30% according to TransFi analysis.

Coinbase enables USDC lending through Morpho integration at up to 10.8% APY.

Traditional fintech competitors offer lower rates. Coinbase USDC Rewards pays 4.1-4.5% APY. High-yield savings accounts from traditional banks offer 4-5% APY, which significantly exceeds the 0.4% national average for standard savings accounts.

The underlying Aave protocol manages approximately $55-$56 billion in deposits, according to Blockworks Research. Aave Labs acquired Stable Finance in October 2025 to accelerate consumer product development, per the company’s blog.

On every key metric Aave is hitting ATHs: – $3M+ in weekly revenue

– $56B in total deposits Except for $AAVE price, which is 66% below the 2021 ATH and 39% down since last December. One day $AAVE will explode, a 200-300% run in few days. pic.twitter.com/AUekg6QYmR — Borg (@Borg_Cryptos) November 11, 2025

App Features and Limitations

The app promotes up to $1 million in balance protection per account. A footnote on the app page states the insurance program is not yet active and final terms will be announced upon launch. The provider has not been disclosed.

Aave charges no recurring subscription fees. Apart from this, the app also waives deposit and withdrawal fees for bank or debit card transactions.

The app compounds interest every second rather than daily or monthly. Platform availability remains limited to iOS, with Android and web versions listed as “coming soon.” Note that the app currently has a waitlist, but you can refer it to others to move up the list.

Aave, authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland in November 2025, saw deposits hit $73.2B and TVL rise to $41.85B despite AAVE dropping 4.5%.

