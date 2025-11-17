Key Notes

Michael Saylor has kept his word, making yet another massive Bitcoin BTC $94 483 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $1.89 T Vol. 24h: $87.80 B purchase of 8,178 BTC, adding it to the Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) portfolio.

His purchase comes despite sharp volatility in BTC, which is currently trading around $93,500.

The MSTR stock price has meanwhile slipped, falling 2.28 percent in Monday’s pre-market trading.

Strategy Adds 8,178 BTC to Treasury, Says Michael Saylor

Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor announced that the company has purchased an additional 8,178 BTC for roughly $835.6 million.

This latest acquisition came at an average price of about $102,171 per Bitcoin.

Strategy has acquired 8,178 BTC for ~$835.6 million at ~$102,171 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 27.8% YTD 2025. As of 11/16/2025, we hodl 649,870 $BTC acquired for ~$48.37 billion at ~$74,433 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRD $STRE $STRF $STRK https://t.co/HI1TeYOvQ9 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 17, 2025

The firm’s Bitcoin strategy has generated a year-to-date yield of 27.8% in 2025, as per the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of November 16, 2025, Strategy holds 649,870 BTC in its corporate treasury, accumulated at a total cost of roughly $48.37 billion, or an average of $74,433 per BTC.

This puts to rest the rumors that Michael Saylor’s Strategy has been selling BTC during the recent price correction. Saylor rejected the claims and said they are firmly “HODLing with diamond hands.”

Despite this, MSTR stock price has failed to see the upside, and has slipped further under $200. On Monday’s pre-market trading session, MSTR stock is down by another 2.28% and is currently trading at $195 levels.

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that the MSTR stock could further drop to $120 levels if bulls fail with a strong recovery.

If this fractal continues to play out, Strategy $MSTR could soon rebound to $260 before rolling over toward $120. https://t.co/hwQ5zMu9BM pic.twitter.com/Vg4ZaPGHHP — Ali (@ali_charts) November 14, 2025

On the other hand, Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff called Strategy’s business model as fraud.

MSTR’s entire business model is a fraud. Saylor and I will both be speaking at Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai in early December. I challenge @saylor to debate this proposition with me. Regardless of what happens to Bitcoin, I believe $MSTR will eventually go bankrupt. Let’s go! — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) November 16, 2025

Will Bitcoin Recover Anytime Soon?

Bitcoin price is showing extreme fragility, extending losses to over 10% during the past week, and currently flirting with $93,500.

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows said Bitcoin remains in a Wyckoff distribution phase, signaling continued corrective pressure in the market.

According to Pillows, the $88,000-$90,000 range represents a notable support zone that could serve as a potential local bottom if selling eases.

$BTC Wyckoff distribution is still happening. There's some support around the $88K-$90K zone, which could act like a local bottom. What's your prediction for BTC bottom this time? pic.twitter.com/24ylurknBr — Ted (@TedPillows) November 17, 2025

While Michael Saylor’s Strategy remains firm on its Bitcoin purchase, big asset managers like BlackRock are selling big. BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) continues to bleed with another $450 million worth of sell-off recently.

As per on-chain data, BlackRock transferred 4,880 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $467.16 million, and 54,730 Ether ETH $3 142 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $380.07 B Vol. 24h: $38.34 B worth about $175.93 million to Coinbase Prime.

