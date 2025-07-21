Coinspeaker

ADA Price Surges 15% to $0.92 as Cardano Founder Battles $619M Fraud Allegations

Cardano’s ADA token jumped to a four-month high of $0.92 following founder Charles Hoskinson’s announcement of an independent treasury audit to address fraud allegations involving 318 million ADA tokens.

ADA Price Surges 15% to $0.92 as Cardano Founder Battles $619M Fraud Allegations

Key Notes

  • Charles Hoskinson announced a third-party audit of IOG's ADA reserves after fraud allegations from NFT artist Masato Alexander.
  • Cardano's Total Value Locked surged past $412 million with 15% increase in stablecoin inflows over the weekend period.
  • Technical analysis shows ADA trading above Bollinger Bands with potential targets at $1.00 and $1.20 despite overbought RSI conditions.

Cardano ADA $0.87 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $31.37 B Vol. 24h: $1.70 B price jumped past $0.92 on July 21, marking a four-month high amid growing scrutiny over Cardano’s treasury. The move follows founder Charles Hoskinson’s public confirmation of legal actions, and an independent audit, scheduled for August, to address fraud allegations involving 318 million ADA.

The controversy was sparked by NFT artist Masato Alexander, who accused Hoskinson of misappropriating $619 million in ADA. The claims originated from a May 7 post that gained traction across crypto communities, alleging undisclosed transfers to personal wallets.

In response, Hoskinson announced a comprehensive third-party audit of Input Output Global’s ADA reserves. “The audit will provide full transparency into IOG’s treasury activity,” Hoskinson stated, aiming to clear public doubt ahead of the audit release expected mid-August.

Despite threats of legal action, Masato has further doubled down on the allegation on Monday, faulting Hoskinson’s failure to disclose the controversial transactions.

Cardano Community Signals Positive Response

Despite the ongoing controversy, the Cardano community appears to be reacting positively to Hoskinson’s commitment to transparency. On-chain metrics  from DeFillama show Total Value Locked on Cardano surged past $412 million on Monday, while stablecoin inflows rose 15% over the weekend, from $31.94 million on Friday to $33.4 million by press time.

Cardano Total Value Locked (TVL) vs Stablecoin Inflows | Source: DeFiLlama, July 21

These metrics signal strong community support amid the audit announcement. More importantly, increased ecosystem activity from such spikes in TVL and stablecoin inflows may absorb volatility during corrections or accelerate further upward price momentum.

Cardano Price Forecast: Is the $1.20 Target Viable?

From a technical perspective, ADA is trading above all major Bollinger Bands, with Monday’s candle closing firmly above the upper resistance line at $0.91. The next key resistance is the March 2025 high of $0.9742, shown by the blue dotted line on the daily chart.

Cardano Price Forecast | TradingView

The RSI sits at 84.08, well into overbought territory. This suggests a short-term pullback to $0.85 or even $0.80 could occur before further upside. But if ADA holds above $0.90 this week, the breakout may extend toward $1.00, then $1.20, which aligns with the upper bounds of Q1 2025 accumulation zones.

Barring any negative developments in the audit process, ADA price currently appears well-positioned for another leg-up.



Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Ibrahim Ajibade
Ibrahim Ajibade

Ibrahim Ajibade is a seasoned research analyst with a background in supporting various Web3 startups and financial organizations. He earned his undergraduate degree in Economics and is currently studying for a Master’s in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies at the University of Malta.

