Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has said that there is a bigger bull run ahead for Bitcoin.

He perceives that the coin would reach $250,000, catalyzed by the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts.

Already, investors are pushing for asset diversity with Token6900 in spotlight. .

Leading crypto asset Bitcoin BTC $115 951 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $56.12 B recently hit an outstanding all-time high (ATH), but Cardano ADA $0.68 24h volatility: 8.5% Market cap: $24.48 B Vol. 24h: $1.01 B founder Charles Hoskinson has said that there is a bigger bull run ahead. Taking to X on July 11, the digital asset innovator claimed that Bitcoin could hit $250,000, spurred by the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies like stablecoins.

He claims that the GENIUS Stablecoin Act, which first gained a 62-32 procedural vote from the US Senate, and the Digital Asset Market Clarity, aka CLARITY Act, will play crucial roles in this bold prediction.

https://twitter.com/IOHK_Charles/status/1943471085896483225

The United States Senate already passed the GENIUS Act on June 17, marking a big win for the broader cryptocurrency sector. The said bill is designed to regulate stablecoins at the federal level. Similarly, the CLARITY Act provides precise, functional requirements for crypto market participants. Customer protection is its priority while fostering innovation.

The House will consider and vote on both the CLARITY Act and the GENIUS Act during the upcoming “Crypto Week,” scheduled to kick off on July 14. Once these bills receive the required support, Hoskinson believes a “gigachad bull run” is on the horizon. In the meantime, Bitcoin is trading at $117,705.65, corresponding with a 5.84% increase over the last 24 hours.

Its 24-hour trading volume has reached $116.5 billion due to an 88.26% spike within the same period. Bitcoin market capitalization has suddenly moved from $2.21 trillion, as recorded the previous day, to $2.34 trillion. Hoskinson’s bullish prediction about the BTC price has been around for a while. Back in April, he predicted that Bitcoin could hit $250,000 by the end of this year or in 2026.

In this case, he pegged the growth of the coin on growing interest from large technology firms like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). Then, in June, Hoskinson went higher in his optimistic view of the flagship cryptocurrency. This time around, he noted that Bitcoin price could hit $500,000, based on DeFi progress and the expansion of the global crypto ecosystem.

Whether $250,000 or $500,000 level for Bitcoin, the broader crypto market is enthusiastic about the prospects of a mega price rally.

Do Not Miss the TOKEN6900 Presale, Bull Run Is Just Getting Started

While the broader ecosystem anticipates the new ATH for BTC, attention may be given to TOKEN6900. Touted as one of the best crypto presales of the season, this new token project has brought the right value proposition to users.

The project developers paid keen attention, designing the TOKEN6900 project to track liquidity, GDP, oil reserves, or corporate earnings.

Imagine an asset with no intrinsic value, no backing, and no plans. You may think that this means no good, but ”If you buy TOKEN6900 expecting utility, congratulations — you’re the utility,” the project’s developers stated.

Current Presale Stats:

Current price : $0.006525

: $0.006525 Amount raised so far : $337,610.87

: $337,610.87 Ticker : TOKEN6900

: TOKEN6900 Hard cap : $5 million

: $5 million End price: $0.007125

Markedly, 40% of the tokens are going to marketing, 5% to staking rewards, 10% to liquidity, an allocation to developer moon bag, and 15% to core coding development.

Users can purchase the TOKEN6900 token via cryptocurrencies or a credit card. If you are interested, you should closely monitor the presale and consider acting before the subsequent price adjustment.

In the meantime, the team will adjust the price of TOKEN6900 in the presale by a small amount, taking into account the time remaining: 1 day, 1 hour, 6 minutes, and a few seconds.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.