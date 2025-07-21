Key Notes

CoinShares has published a weekly report showing that inflows from digital assets hit a new high of $4.39 billion.

Currently, YTD inflows stand at $27 billion, while the total AUM of the broader crypto market reaches a record $220 billion.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have retained bullish price actions to stage the inflow boom.

CoinShares recently published its weekly report showing that inflows from digital assets, including Bitcoin BTC $118 307 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.35 T Vol. 24h: $42.03 B , Ethereum ETH $3 758 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $453.33 B Vol. 24h: $54.52 B , Solana SOL $185.7 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $99.82 B Vol. 24h: $15.12 B , and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), have reached a new high.

Weekly inflows reached an all-time high (ATH) of $4.39 billion, indicating strong and sustained bullish sentiment.

Breakdown of Crypto Fund Weekly Inflows

The digital asset products’ weekly inflows of $4.39 billion brings the Year-to-date (YTD) inflows to $27 billion. This sums up the Asset Under Management (AUM) of the broader crypto market to a record $220 billion. The last time the market saw anything close to this level of weekly inflows was in December 2024.

Just a few weeks after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, digital asset weekly inflows reached $4.27 billion, the highest level until last week.

This is the 14th consecutive week of inflows and is supported by a new high in weekly trading turnover in ETPs as well. This metric reached $39.2 billion globally, driven mainly by the elevated volumes recorded in both Bitcoin and Ethereum, although other crypto assets have also been growing.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in the Spotlight

This past week, Bitcoin’s price reached an all-time high above $123,000, creating millionaires among its holders. Similarly, ETH finally crossed the $3,000 price mark after struggling to do so for a long time.

Despite this kind of performance, Bitcoin generated $2.2 billion, a decrease from the $2.7 billion recorded last week.

It’s worth noting that over 50% of the total Bitcoin exchange volume came from ETP trading. Ethereum was the star of the show, recording up to $2.12 billion in inflows. This is almost double its previous record of $1.2 billion. Inflows from Solana, XRP XRP $3.49 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $206.76 B Vol. 24h: $7.99 B , and Sui SUI $3.98 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $13.75 B Vol. 24h: $1.62 B totaled $39 million, $36 million, and $9.3 million, respectively.

Since that time, the prices of these coins have registered some fluctuations, moving sideways between a rally and a slight drop. At press time, BTC, ETH, and SOL traded at $118,559.56, $3,774.53, and $191.58, respectively.

How Sustainable Is the Ethereum Price Rally?

The Ethereum blockchain is still reaping the benefits of the recent uptick it recorded. Now, validators are talking about raising the gas limit from 37.3 million to 45 million units.

This move holds promise for the Ethereum network, including the potential to enhance scalability and reduce transaction fees simultaneously.

If they follow through, Ethereum will see its first significant gas limit increase since February 2025 when it was raised from 30 million to 36 million units.

With improved scalability from the gas limit increase, the ETH price may record more gains per increased bandwidth.

From current market outlook, ETH price is already eyeing a rally past $4,000.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.