Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

AERO Price Is Up 7% Today: Here Are Multiple Reasons Why

AERO price surged 7% to $1.04 as whales accumulated, Animoca Brands entered as a major holder, and technical indicators flipped bullish.

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Hamza Tariq Editor Hamza Tariq Updated 2 mins read
AERO Price Is Up 7% Today: Here Are Multiple Reasons Why

Key Notes

  • AERO up 7% to $1.04 with trading volume up 10%.
  • Whales added 90.5M AERO (+5.9%) over five days.
  • Animoca Brands acquired and max-locked AERO for long-term governance.

AERO AERO $1.02 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $921.90 M Vol. 24h: $120.94 M , the native token of Aerodrome, surged 7% today to reclaim the critical $1 level, trading at $1.04 at the time of writing.

The rally came amid a 10% jump in trading volume and growing on-chain accumulation by whales.

Blockchain data shows that whales have increased their AERO holdings by 5.9% over the past five days, adding roughly 90.5 million tokens.

At the same time, Aerodrome executed $453,000 worth of token buybacks, marking a three-month high.

 

Analyst CryptoWinkle noted that AERO cleared a crucial resistance at $0.94, accompanied by a bullish MACD crossover on the daily chart.

This breakout has strengthened short-term momentum, with the next key target set around $1.20. Sustaining support above $0.94 could push prices higher, making AERO the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Animoca Brands Joins the Party

Animoca Brands, a major player in Web3 gaming and digital assets, announced its acquisition of an undisclosed amount of AERO tokens, which it max-locked as veAERO.

The move effectively removes tokens from circulation while granting Animoca long-term governance power within Aerodrome’s ecosystem.

 

Related article: HBAR Price Up 7%: Here’s Why Hedera Is Defying Crypto Crash

Animoca said the decision follows Aerodrome’s growing influence as a core infrastructure layer for DeFi activity on Base and expanding user base.

The firm’s co-founder also confirmed that Animoca is now one of AERO’s largest holders.

Meanwhile, ecosystem growth continues with MWX, a decentralized AI marketplace for small and medium enterprises, launching its token MWXT on Aerodrome.

AERO Price Analysis: Symmetrical Triangle Breakout in Play

AERO’s daily chart reveals a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern. The token is now holding above both the 20-day Bollinger Band midpoint ($1.01) and the upper triangle boundary.

The price has pushed above the midline, with the upper band near $1.42 acting as the next resistance zone.

Meanwhile, the MACD confirms that a bullish crossover is in progress, with histogram momentum shifting positive.

With the RSI at 52.6 and BoP reading 0.51, buyers are gradually developing strength to fight the bears.

AERO price chart inside symmetrical triangle. | Source: TradingView

AERO price chart inside symmetrical triangle. | Source: TradingView

If bullish momentum holds, AERO could target $1.20, followed by $1.42, the upper Bollinger boundary. However, failure to sustain above $1.00 may trigger a pullback toward $0.80-$0.85, where buyers have previously stepped in.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News
Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Share:
Related Articles