AERO Price Is Up 7% Today: Here Are Multiple Reasons Why

Key Notes

AERO up 7% to $1.04 with trading volume up 10%.

Whales added 90.5M AERO (+5.9%) over five days.

Animoca Brands acquired and max-locked AERO for long-term governance.

AERO AERO $1.02 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $921.90 M Vol. 24h: $120.94 M , the native token of Aerodrome, surged 7% today to reclaim the critical $1 level, trading at $1.04 at the time of writing.

The rally came amid a 10% jump in trading volume and growing on-chain accumulation by whales.

Blockchain data shows that whales have increased their AERO holdings by 5.9% over the past five days, adding roughly 90.5 million tokens.

At the same time, Aerodrome executed $453,000 worth of token buybacks, marking a three-month high.

$AERO showing strength while the market bleeds. Up +7.8% in 24h and +26% weekly, @AerodromeFi is drawing smart money attention. 🔹Whales Accumulating: +5.9% holdings in 5 days (90.5M AERO added)

🔹Buybacks Surge: $453K: 3 month high, reducing supply

🔹Technical Breakout:… pic.twitter.com/gNheVea23W — Crypto Winkle (@CryptoWinkle) October 29, 2025

Analyst CryptoWinkle noted that AERO cleared a crucial resistance at $0.94, accompanied by a bullish MACD crossover on the daily chart.

This breakout has strengthened short-term momentum, with the next key target set around $1.20. Sustaining support above $0.94 could push prices higher, making AERO the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Animoca Brands Joins the Party

Animoca Brands, a major player in Web3 gaming and digital assets, announced its acquisition of an undisclosed amount of AERO tokens, which it max-locked as veAERO.

The move effectively removes tokens from circulation while granting Animoca long-term governance power within Aerodrome’s ecosystem.

We've market acquired a position in $AERO and max-locked as $veAERO.@AerodromeFi is an innovative, next-generation AMM that has consistently captured over 50% of @base's DEX TVL, establishing itself as the central liquidity hub for the ecosystem. Our rationale for doing this… pic.twitter.com/dBWCRkCryf — Animoca Brands (@animocabrands) October 28, 2025

Animoca said the decision follows Aerodrome’s growing influence as a core infrastructure layer for DeFi activity on Base and expanding user base.

Aerodrome is a key component in the engine behind @base's DeFi growth and @coinbase is making it seamless for its CEX users to trade tokens which have liquidity on DEXs such as Aerodrome thus driving more value to Aerodrome voters. — Animoca Brands (@animocabrands) October 28, 2025

The firm’s co-founder also confirmed that Animoca is now one of AERO’s largest holders.

Bullish on the growth of on-chain communities and growing the ecosystem. As one of the largest holders of $AERO we aim to support community launches including @animocabrands @Moca_Network ecosystems on @AerodromeFi and beyond! https://t.co/TaQvcjndOm — Yat Siu (@ysiu) October 28, 2025

Meanwhile, ecosystem growth continues with MWX, a decentralized AI marketplace for small and medium enterprises, launching its token MWXT on Aerodrome.

AERO Price Analysis: Symmetrical Triangle Breakout in Play

AERO’s daily chart reveals a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern. The token is now holding above both the 20-day Bollinger Band midpoint ($1.01) and the upper triangle boundary.

The price has pushed above the midline, with the upper band near $1.42 acting as the next resistance zone.

Meanwhile, the MACD confirms that a bullish crossover is in progress, with histogram momentum shifting positive.

With the RSI at 52.6 and BoP reading 0.51, buyers are gradually developing strength to fight the bears.

If bullish momentum holds, AERO could target $1.20, followed by $1.42, the upper Bollinger boundary. However, failure to sustain above $1.00 may trigger a pullback toward $0.80-$0.85, where buyers have previously stepped in.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.