BitMEX co-founder and Maelstrom chief investment officer Arthur Hayes, speaking on the Bankless podcast on June 22, 2026, argued that roughly $1.5 trillion in AI-related debt issued since late 2022 has absorbed nearly all of the U.S. M2 expansion over the same period – starving Bitcoin of liquidity and setting up a credit crisis he expects to dwarf the 2008 subprime collapse, with a terminal Bitcoin price target of $1 million per coin.

This is not simply a price call. It is a structural thesis about capital misallocation at a scale Hayes argues the financial system has not previously encountered, with Bitcoin as the residual beneficiary of the inevitable policy response.

The AI Credit Crisis Mechanism: How GPU Debt Becomes a Systemic Risk

The mechanism functions as follows: capital that might otherwise have bid on Bitcoin has instead been routed into data center build-outs and GPU clusters financed with multi-year debt. Hayes described the AI capex boom as potentially larger than the 19th-century railroad build-out as a share of global GDP – and structurally similar in its eventual failure mode. He specifically flagged GPU loan mismatches, where financing is amortized over five to six years while leading AI hardware becomes functionally obsolete for frontier workloads in roughly two years.

The second transmission channel Hayes identified is competitive pricing pressure from Chinese AI models. If U.S.-built AI services are forced to match Chinese pricing, the cash flow assumptions underpinning those GPU loans deteriorate rapidly. As Hayes characterized it on the podcast, that repricing of cash flows becomes a credit event – and as a credit event, it would be bigger than subprime.

This dynamic is not purely speculative. A Bank for International Settlements (BIS) bulletin on AI-related private credit documented that this asset class has grown from near zero to over $200 billion, representing nearly 8% of total private credit – with hyperscalers increasingly moving AI infrastructure debt off balance sheets via special-purpose vehicles and operating leases, creating what the BIS describes as hidden transmission channels for shocks.

DISCOVER: Bitcoin ETF Outflows and the Semiconductor Sector Connection

Money Printing as the Policy Response: Why Bitcoin Captures the Rotation

Hayes’ argument is that when the AI credit cycle turns, the initial policy reflex will be familiar: central banks and fiscal authorities will inject liquidity to stabilize the banking system. His language from the podcast was direct – authorities will attempt to “shovel fiat money in” to arrest a crisis he described as six to seven years of gross capital misallocation in the making.

The critical variable is where that liquidity lands. Hayes argued that once investors have experienced AI-related losses at scale, new capital – whether cheap or not – will not rotate back into AI because the sector will no longer meet its cost of capital. The alternative destination, in his framing, is crypto. He noted in the podcast that this capital “goes straight to crypto,” implying Bitcoin absorbs a disproportionate share of crisis-era money printing precisely because it sits outside the institutions and asset classes damaged by the unwind.

A $1 million Bitcoin implies a network value of approximately $21 trillion – a figure that requires the kind of emergency liquidity injection that dwarfs the COVID-era response. Hayes is not presenting this as a base case with a defined timeline; he acknowledged on the podcast that the AI bubble unwind could arrive “this fall” or “years from now.” The macro thesis requires crisis-scale capital creation, not the gradual monetary expansion currently underway.

DISCOVER: How AI-to-Crypto Capital Rotation Could Reshape BTC Price Structure

Bull and Bear Paths: What Confirms or Breaks the Thesis

The confirmatory condition for Hayes’ scenario is a cascade of defaults or impairments in AI-linked private credit – particularly among mid-tier GPU lenders and leveraged data center operators – that forces a policy response large enough to materially expand central bank balance sheets. In that scenario, and if institutional capital treats Bitcoin as a debasement hedge rather than a risk asset, the liquidity rotation Hayes describes becomes structurally plausible.

The invalidation path is equally clear: emergency liquidity in a credit crisis historically flows first to Treasuries, gold, and perceived safe havens. Bitcoin’s correlation with risk assets during the acute phase of a credit event – as demonstrated in March 2020 – would work against Hayes’ destination thesis in the early stages of any unwind. We suspect the more probable near-term outcome is that Bitcoin sells off alongside AI-linked equities in the initial shock before any rotation into scarce assets materializes.

Hayes’ own positioning as of the June 2026 interview is instructive: he described himself as “perennially long Bitcoin” while holding significant cash in T-bills and having recently reduced exposure to higher-beta tokens including NEAR and Hyperliquid. Capital preservation over appreciation, he noted, is how he has kept “most of his money” across multiple cycles. The $1 million thesis is a cycle-peak target, not a near-term trading position – and Hayes himself frames it as a probabilistic macro outcome dependent on a sequence of events that has not yet begun in earnest.

DISCOVER: Strategy’s mNAV Compression and What It Signals for Institutional Bitcoin Demand

The analytical question is no longer whether AI capital spending is unusually leveraged – the BIS documentation of shadow AI borrowing confirms it is. The question is whether the credit event Hayes anticipates arrives with enough severity to force a policy response at the scale his Bitcoin price prediction requires, and whether that response reaches Bitcoin before it reaches everything else.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.