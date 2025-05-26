Air Arabia Adopts AED stablecoin for Payments in the UAE

Key Notes

UAE airline Air Arabia has announced that it will now allow customers to pay for services using AE Coin, a regulated stablecoin backed by the UAE Dirham (AED). AE Coin is the first stablecoin to receive approval from the Central Bank of the UAE.

Air Arabia has partnered with Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the issuer of the stablecoin, to enable customers to pay for flight bookings using AE Coin. This partnership makes Air Arabia the first airline in the region to offer such a payment option. Travelers can complete their bookings through the AEC Wallet app, developed by Mbank.

Air Arabia Leads Digital Payment Innovation in Aviation

In a blog post, the budget airline noted that they were providing customers with the option to use the AEC Wallet at checkout when booking through Air Arabia’s website, which is in line with the UAE’s goal of fostering a digital-first economy.

As part of the partnership, the Group CEO of Air Arabia, Adel Al Ali noted that the integration of the AEC payment option would be a reliable and cutting-edge payment method for travelers.

He added that Air Arabia is committed to embracing digital innovation across its operations, and this initiative reflects the airline’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer engagement.

Integrating the AEC Wallet as a payment option highlights Air Arabia’s consistent pursuit of smart, value-driven technologies that offer greater convenience, flexibility, and efficiency for its growing customer base.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Mbank, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Air Arabia to introduce AE Coin as a new payment method for travelers. He emphasized that the partnership will help simplify the booking process and aligns with the UAE’s broader vision of building a more inclusive, tech-driven financial ecosystem.

In a related move, Mbank also partnered with Changer.ae to provide escrow services, allowing UAE users to seamlessly convert between dirhams and AE Coin.

