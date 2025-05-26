Key Notes

Strategy just added 4,020 BTC worth $427.1 million, pushing total holdings to 580,250 BTC.

The average cost of total Bitcoin holdings now stands at $69,979 per BTC.

Despite expansion, MSTR stock fell over 7% in pre-market trading.

Bitcoin holdings by public companies have taken a new leap as Strategy Inc., formerly MicroStrategy, has added another 4,020 BTC to its balance sheet. This recent acquisition brings the firm's total Bitcoin holdings to 580,250 BTC as of May 25, 2025.

Strategy Adds $427 Million in Bitcoin in One Week

According to the firm’s announcement, between May 19 and May 25, it spent approximately $427.1 million to buy 4,020 Bitcoin units. This implied an average price of $106,237 per BTC. It is worth noting that this is not a one-time move but part of an ongoing accumulation strategy.

Strategy has acquired 4,020 BTC for ~$427.1 million at ~$106,237 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 16.8% YTD 2025. As of 5/25/2025, we hodl 580,250 $BTC acquired for ~$40.61 billion at ~$69,979 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRFhttps://t.co/1dVUg1uPJs — Strategy (@Strategy) May 26, 2025

This has clearly defined the company’s identity under the leadership of Michael Saylor. According to the update, the firm also reported a Bitcoin yield of 16.8% year-to-date for 2025. This marks a consistent performance in the first half of the year.

This latest purchase follows a consistent pattern. Previously, Strategy acquired 7,390 Bitcoin worth $764.9 million a week ago. This purchase brought the company’s total holdings to 576,230 BTC amid a rising BTC yield.

It is important to say that these purchases reflect the Strategy’s aggressive stance on digital asset accumulation. It continues doubling down on Bitcoin while the broader market shows volatility.

The company’s total Bitcoin holdings are valued at around $40.61 billion, purchased at an average price of $69,979 per coin. The firm remains far ahead of other public companies in Bitcoin accumulation, including the next closest, MARA Holdings.

Metaplanet is another leading investment company that maintains a strong BTC portfolio. The firm recently purchased 1,004 BTC for approximately 15.2 billion yen ($104.6 million), making it Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder with 7,800 BTC.

MSTR Stock Price Slides Despite Bitcoin Expansion

Despite the firm’s aggressive Bitcoin expansion and positive yield, the market response has been muted. Shares of Strategy, traded under the MSTR ticker, were down more than 7% in pre-market trading. At the time of reporting, the price was around $369, as investors showed caution rather than enthusiasm.

Analysts suggest that the stock’s short-term performance may not reflect the long-term outlook, especially given Strategy’s plan to raise $2.1 billion for additional Bitcoin purchases.

Strategy Announces $2.1 Billion $STRF At-The-Market Program. To view the investor presentation video and access more information, click here. $MSTRhttps://t.co/pkv0RVSyUv — Strategy (@Strategy) May 22, 2025

A recent forecast even predicted that MSTR shares could dip to as low as $350 before recovering to double in value, potentially. However, that upside remains speculative in the face of current market hesitation.

While Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation campaign remains bold, investors seek more than just acquisition headlines. Market participants may wait to see how the broader crypto market performs and how the company manages its risk and balance sheet before placing renewed confidence in the stock.

The coming weeks could be critical as Strategy continues its BTC push. At the time of writing, Bitcoin, which recently reached a new all-time high of over $111,000, was trading at $109,904.92, up 2.20% in the past 24 hours.

