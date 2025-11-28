Altcoin Rally Update: Whales Loading Up on ENA, LINK, and AAVE

Key Notes

Whales accumulated millions in ENA, LINK, and AAVE.

Chainlink Reserve added 89,079 LINK in 24 hours and is about to hit the 1M mark.

TOTAL3’s descending wedge hints at an imminent altcoin breakout.

The altcoin market is hinting at an upcoming bullish reversal with fresh on-chain data indicating aggressive accumulation in three major tokens, Ethena ENA $0.29 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $2.16 B Vol. 24h: $257.56 M , Chainlink LINK $13.42 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $9.36 B Vol. 24h: $419.66 M , and Aave AAVE $187.0 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $2.83 B Vol. 24h: $211.97 M , led by whales and institutions.

Meanwhile, a technical wedge formation on TradingView’s TOTAL3 chart supports a bullish case for altcoins as well, making ENA, LINK, and AAVE the best altcoins to invest in November 2025.

Whales Accumulate ENA, LINK, and AAVE

According to Lookonchain, a mysterious whale has begun stacking ENA despite a 40% price drop in the past month. The whale withdrew 13.11 million USDC from Binance and Bybit, later depositing 6.6 million USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $76.11 B Vol. 24h: $3.55 B into Hyperliquid specifically to acquire ENA. So far, this wallet has spent 5.1 million USDC to buy 17.76 million ENA at an average price of $0.2874.

A separate whale, “0xE9D0,” has added another 40,433 AAVE (worth $7.1 million) over the past five days. The whale’s total AAVE accumulation now amounts to 292,838 tokens across the last three years, with a cumulative cost basis near $170. Interestingly, the wallet is now sitting on $4.6 million in unrealized profits.

On the other hand, a major accumulation strategy is being executed in the Chainlink ecosystem with the Chainlink Reserve adding 89,079 LINK ($1.2 million) in the past 24 hours, bringing total holdings to 973,753 LINK.

Chainlink said in a post on X that the reserve is designed to support long-term network sustainability with LINK token buys using off-chain enterprise revenue and on-chain service fees.

TOTAL3 Chart: Wedge Breakdown or Breakout?

The TOTAL3 chart (altcoin market cap excluding ETH) shows the sector inside a descending wedge, a pattern that often precedes sharp breakouts. A breakout above the wedge’s resistance could target $1.06T (0.786 Fib) and $1.22T (1.618 Fib). If bulls continue to favor the rally, the next target would be $1.47T–$1.73T.

However, if TOTAL3 fails to reclaim the red resistance zone near $906B–$936B, as shown in the chart below, a retest of the $830B–$770B region is likely, which could result in substantial losses in ENA, LINK, and AAVE as well.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.