Altcoin Watch: ZKsync Surges 91% Weekly amid Record Fee Spike

ZKsync (ZK) jumped 91% over the past week amid surging network activity.

Blockchain fees spike by 694%, outpacing other Layer 2 networks.

ZKsync co-founder proposes major token overhaul to boost economic utility.

ZKsync ZK $0.0667 24h volatility: 26.6% Market cap: $471.13 M Vol. 24h: $552.62 M , the Ethereum-based Layer 2 governance token, has continued its price rally that began on Nov. 1. At the time of writing, ZK is trading near $0.0611, up 9.5% in the past 24 hours, with a 25% increase in trading volume.

This sharp rise has pushed the token into the top 100 cryptocurrencies. Its market capitalization has now crossed the $500 million mark after doubling over the last week. The rally comes despite a broader crypto market downturn, highlighting ZKsync’s growing investor interest.

According to data from Nansen, ZKsync recorded a 694% jump in transaction fees over the past week. This is the fastest fee growth among all blockchains with Arbitrum, another popular Layer 2 network, holding the second spot at a 194% fee increase in the same period.

ZKsync Token Overhaul to Boost Utility

On Nov. 4, ZKsync co-founder Alex Gluchowski proposed a major overhaul of the ZK governance token.

He explained in a forum post that while the ZK token served its purpose during the network’s early phase, the ecosystem has since evolved into a network of interconnected zero-knowledge chains.

Gluchowski proposed that the updated token model derive its value from onchain sources, such as protocol-native fees generated by interoperability and settlement functions. It should be based on offchain sources, including licensing agreements for enterprise-grade software.

Traders are optimistic that this overhaul could enhance the token’s “economic utility” and long-term demand. This will potentially drive further price gains in the near future, making ZK one of the best penny crypto right now.

What’s Next for ZKsync (ZK) Price?

On the daily chart, ZK price has surged above the mid Bollinger Band, signaling renewed bullish momentum after months of consolidation. The upper band, around $0.0687, acts as the immediate resistance.

ZK price chart with Bollinger Bands and RSI | Source: TradingView

Traders should watch for immediate support around the lower Bollinger Band around $0.0396.

The RSI currently indicates that buying pressure remains strong but nearing overbought levels. Failure to hold above $0.05 might trigger a pullback toward $0.04. On the other hand, a decisive breakout above $0.07 could lead to further gains toward $0.09.

Adding to market enthusiasm, a recent report from a16z noted that zero-knowledge proof (ZK) systems are becoming “critical” to blockchain privacy and scaling.

ZK proofs have become critical to blockchain privacy and scaling. pic.twitter.com/omKu6rb03U — a16z crypto (@a16zcrypto) November 3, 2025

The report highlights that ZK and succinct proof systems are now embedded in rollups and compliance tools. They are now getting integrated in even mainstream web services, such as Google’s ZK-based identity system.

This is likely reinforcing investor confidence across the broader ZK ecosystem, indirectly supporting ZKsync’s recent price rally.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.