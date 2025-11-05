Key Notes

The trader holds $64.7M in leveraged long positions with ETH at 25x, BTC at 20x, SOL at 20x, and UNI at 10x leverage according to HyperDash data.

Market conditions showed 438,063 traders liquidated for $1.73B in 24 hours, with $1.32B in long positions closed, while CNN's Fear & Greed Index hit 21.

The wallet has generated $21.99M in total profit with a 73.73% win rate across 236 trades since July 14, 2025, based on HyperDash analytics.

A trader identified by wallet address 0x9263… closed all short positions and opened $64.7 million in new leveraged long positions on Hyperliquid on Nov. 5, 2025. The positions include Bitcoin BTC $102 377 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $2.04 T Vol. 24h: $102.71 B , Ethereum ETH $3 329 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $401.47 B Vol. 24h: $67.81 B , Solana SOL $157.8 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $87.25 B Vol. 24h: $10.87 B , and Uniswap UNI $5.26 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $3.31 B Vol. 24h: $363.90 M .

The move was reported by blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, which stated the trader completed 20 profitable trades since Oct. 1 for $23.7 million in profit. HyperDash data shows the wallet has completed 236 total trades with a 73.73% win rate and $21.99 million in total profit since the trader activated on July 14, 2025.

A smart trader "0x9263" on Hyperliquid has closed his shorts and flipped long on $ETH, $BTC, $SOL, and $UNI. Since Oct 1, he has completed 20 trades, all profitable — with a total profit of $23.7M.https://t.co/Sy2TnFXz2x pic.twitter.com/VYyTirJtbe — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 5, 2025

The trader closed four short positions on Nov. 4 for $4.74M in combined profit before opening the long positions. The largest closed short was a SOL position held for ~24 days that generated $2.79 million in profit, followed by a BTC short held for ~14 days that produced $1.84 million.

Market Conditions Show Extreme Fear

Photo credit: CNN / Fear and Greed Index showing market fear at 21

The trader’s long positions contrasted with broader market conditions on Nov. 5. CoinGlass data showed 438,063 traders were liquidated in the previous 24 hours, with total liquidations reaching $1.73 billion. Long positions accounted for $1.32 billion of the liquidations, while short positions represented $404.17 million.

The CNN Fear & Greed Index stood at 21, indicating extreme fear in traditional markets. The reading below 25 typically reflects heightened risk aversion among investors. Other entities have engaged in Bitcoin accumulation activity during the same period.

The largest single liquidation in the 24-hour period occurred on Hyperliquid, the same exchange where the trader holds positions. A $26.06 million ETH order was liquidated, according to CoinGlass. Separate Ethereum whale accumulation was reported by other tracking services during the dip.

Trader’s Historical Performance

The wallet’s performance data from HyperDash shows $21.99 million in realized profits across 236 trades since July 14, 2025. The 73.73% win rate indicates 174 profitable trades out of the total. Notable past trades include a $5.1 million profit on a SOL short position in October and a $4 million gain on a SOL long position.

The wallet holds $1.13 million in spot assets across multiple platforms, according to DeBank data. Hyperliquid spot holdings include 27.57 wrapped BTC valued at $2.8 million and 794.33 wrapped ETH worth $2.62 million. The trader also maintains $33,099 in Polymarket prediction positions, with bets on Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, political outcomes, and whether Taylor Swift will be Spotify’s top artist for 2025.

The trader currently maintains 100% long exposure with 4.17x overall leverage across the portfolio. The positions include ETH with 25x leverage, BTC at 20x, SOL at 20x, and UNI at 10x leverage. The total position value stands at $64.6 million based on HyperDash’s Nov. 5 data. This contrasts with aggressive Bitcoin selling activity by other major holders.

