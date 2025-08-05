AMINA Bank Makes History: First to Offer SUI Trading and Custody

Key Notes

AMINA Bank became the world’s first regulated bank to offer trading and custody services for SUI.

AMINA’s infrastructure offers full compliance, unlimited trading limits, and upcoming staking services.

SUI is gaining traction globally, recently surpassing Solana in stablecoin transfer volume.

AMINA Bank AG, a Swiss FINMA-regulated institution, has become the first regulated bank in the world to offer custody and trading services for SUI SUI $3.54 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $12.38 B Vol. 24h: $1.10 B , the native token of the rapidly-growing Sui blockchain.

The announcement details AMINA’s commitment to giving clients early and compliant access to breakthrough technologies well ahead of mainstream integration.

While trading and custody services for SUI are now live, staking capabilities will be made available to clients in the coming months.

🚀 Another #AMINAFirst: SUI Trading & Custody Now Available on AMINA We are proud to be the first regulated bank with global reach to offer both trading and institutional-grade custody for SUI. @SuiNetwork isn’t just another Layer 1. Built by the team behind Meta’s Diem… pic.twitter.com/WgJrZXzXhE — AMINA Bank (@AMINABankGlobal) August 5, 2025

Opening Institutional Doors to Sui

This development comes amid rising interest in SUI. Multiple ETF filings are currently in the pipeline, including Canary Capital’s formal SEC review, 21Shares’ Nasdaq application, and inclusion in Bitwise’s crypto index ETF.

“What sets Sui apart is that it’s been built specifically to replace Web2 infrastructure in businesses, offering efficiencies that many other Layer-1s simply cannot match,” Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer of AMINA Bank, said.

To support this vision, AMINA’s SUI offering includes built-in deposit and withdrawal governance to aid in compliance and audit readiness, as well as zero volume caps or trading limits, enabling clients to execute strategies at scale.

Industry Support and Market Action

Despite a 12% weekly price decline, SUI is trading at $3.46 and recently surpassed Solana SOL $171.0 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $92.05 B Vol. 24h: $5.13 B in monthly stablecoin transfers for July 2025.

BREAKING NEWS 🗣️

@SuiNetwork has officially surpassed $SOL in monthly stablecoin transfers in July 2025 Your trust is well-placed. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/wbCDoNmjbp — Sui Community💧 (@Community_Sui) August 5, 2025

As reported earlier, Mill City Ventures (MCVT) became the first publicly traded company to adopt SUI as a treasury reserve asset, acquiring over 76 million tokens at an average price of $3.63 per coin.

The $450 million purchase was made directly via the Sui Foundation, signaling significant institutional conviction.

Developer and Community Growth

The Sui Network has also seen a dramatic increase in developer activity, hosting events across Paris, Athens, Istanbul, Bangkok, and Vietnam.

Sui Summer is making one thing clear – Sui is THE chain for builders and devs. From Paris to Vietnam, we met ~3,000 of you at Proof of Talk, Athens, Istanbul, Bangkok, GM Vietnam & more. Sui is becoming the top choice for devs, and it’s just getting started 👇 https://t.co/u4UnN2Xrqe — Sui (@SuiNetwork) August 5, 2025

The Sui Summer 2025 campaign has reached nearly 3,000 developers so far, a 50% increase over 2024, according to the Blockchain Developer Report by Electric Capital.

New @ElectricCapital dev data just dropped and while most crypto ecosystems are losing developers…Sui is growing. Fast. Crypto dev count is down almost everywhere. But there are two big exceptions: → Sui

→ Solana pic.twitter.com/lZIkXLkhTB — Sui (@SuiNetwork) July 3, 2025

With $2 billion in total value locked, enterprise-grade infrastructure, and growing developer momentum, Sui is emerging as a prominent player in the Layer-1 ecosystem, making SUI a top crypto to buy in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.