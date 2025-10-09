Key Notes

AMINA Bank is the first to offer institutional staking to clients, in collaboration with Polygon.

By staking POL through AMINA, investors can get up to 15% staking reward.

Polygon deployed its major “Rio” upgrade to the Amoy testnet a month ago.

Polygon and AMINA Support Institutional Investors

[NC] staking services are now available on AMINA Bank AG , a Swiss FINMA-regulated crypto bank. This makes it the first financial institution globally to enable such services on its platform. It also offers institutional investors the opportunity to engage with the naive token of the Polygon network within a regulated entity.

Swiss firm AMINA Bank AG has become the first bank to offer institutional staking services for the POL token. Going forward, institutional investors will have the opportunity to participate in the Polygon network’s governance and receive rewards in return.

The network promises up to 15% in high-yield staking rewards for investors who invest through AMINA. The increased reward rate is a result of the partnership with the Polygon Foundation.

By staking their funds, institutional clients pledge to provide security for the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network through transaction validation.

Once clients stake POL through AMINA’s custody stack, they would be meeting Swiss Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulatory requirements.

The development comes at a time when network demand is on the rise. Polygon already has a reputation in the remittances niche, controlling as much as 30% market share. The volume of stablecoin activity on the network is high, but with AMINA, Polygon can secure more of this increased demand.

Polygon Celebrates Multiple Wins

In a September 17 report, Dune Analytics and RWA.xyz highlighted that Polygon is gaining significant traction in the Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization ecosystem. At the time, it held over $1.13 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL) from RWAs.

This was a few days after Polygon deployed its major “Rio” upgrade to the Amoy testnet. This initiative prepares the network to handle up to 5,000 transactions per second. The Rio upgrade includes several technical proposals that support achieving this goal. Its central element is PIP-64, which establishes a “Validator-Elected Block Producer” (VEBloP).

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.