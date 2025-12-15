Anchorage Digital Acquires Securitize Platform in Major Crypto Wealth Management Consolidation

Key Notes

The acquisition consolidates a platform that saw deposits grow over 4,500% in 12 months with 99% of assets already custodied at Anchorage.

Anchorage expands its federally chartered banking operations while launching ventures in Bitcoin DeFi and real-world assets tokenization.

Securitize refocuses on its core $4 billion tokenization business and plans a $1.25 billion SPAC merger with tokenized equity offering.

The first federally chartered crypto bank in the US, Anchorage Digital, has acquired the Securitize For Advisors (SFA) platform from tokenization specialist Securitize, tightening its grip on the growing market for crypto wealth management tools aimed at registered investment advisors (RIAs).

The move comes as Anchorage ramps up its regulated stablecoin and custody business, while Securitize doubles down on large-scale tokenization and public-market plans.

The company is taking over SFA, a crypto wealth management platform built for RIAs that has grown deposits and assets under management more than 4,500% over the past 12 months, according to their announcement. The business already had 99% of client assets custodied at Anchorage Digital Bank, making the acquisition a consolidation of an existing relationship rather than a new strategic bet. More details about the terms were not disclosed.

A meaningful expansion of Anchorage Digital’s wealth management offering: Anchorage Digital has acquired the Securitize for Advisors business unit from @Securitize, expanding our wealth management capabilities with SFA’s platform, vision, and team. pic.twitter.com/q3cQHMpzir — Anchorage Digital (@Anchorage) December 15, 2025

Anchorage’s Broader Institutional Strategy

The SFA acquisition comes in a year when Anchorage has stepped up activity around regulated stablecoins, such as USDtb and USDGO, additional asset support, and infrastructure partnerships. The firm recently moved to expand its custody universe by adding support for 25 additional digital assets for institutional clients, while maintaining a valuation above $3 billion from its last round.

On the product side, Anchorage is building out stablecoin operations and institutional DeFi access, including work on Genius Act-compliant stablecoins and integrations that enable clients to tap on-chain liquidity in a regulated environment. The firm is also launching Anchorage Digital Ventures, a new venture arm targeting Bitcoin BTC $85 841 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $1.71 T Vol. 24h: $50.37 B DeFi, real-world assets (RWAs), and decentralized identity projects that fit its institutional client base.

All of this sits on top of its status as the only crypto-native firm with a federal banking charter and key licenses, including New York’s BitLicense.

Securitize Refocuses on Tokenization and Going Public

For Securitize, selling SFA allows management to refocus on its core business of bringing real-world assets on-chain. The company reports more than $4 billion in tokenized assets under management and works with managers including Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and KKR to issue tokenized funds and private credit products. In January, Securitize and Apollo rolled out the ACRED tokenized private credit fund across multiple chains, using Wormhole as an interoperability layer to move assets between networks.

Regulatory expansion has become central to Securitize’s strategy. The firm recently secured full regulatory approval to operate a tokenized securities trading and settlement platform in the European Union, positioning it as the only player running licensed tokenization infrastructure in both the US and EU. Securitize now plans to go public via a SPAC deal at a $1.25 billion valuation and has indicated it will tokenize its own equity as part of the process.

The Anchorage-SFA combination gives RIAs a more direct, regulated path into digital assets, with one provider covering custody, execution, and front-end tools under a federal banking charter. This move could simplify compliance and operational risk management for advisory firms that have so far relied on fragmented service providers or avoided crypto allocations altogether.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.