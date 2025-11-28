Avalanche (AVAX) Surges Past $15 as Securitize Launches EU-Regulated Trading Platform

Key Notes

Securitize selected Avalanche for its EU-wide regulated trading system launching in 2026 across all 27 member states.

Short positions face $15.9 million in liquidations between $15-$15.70, risking a squeeze toward $17 if bulls maintain momentum.

AVAX confirmed a double-bottom pattern with breakout above $15 neckline, targeting $17.90-$20 if support holds.

Avalanche AVAX $14.86 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $6.38 B Vol. 24h: $389.57 M rebounds past $15 in the early hours of Friday, November 28, hours after Securitize confirmed it will launch a pan-European Trading & Settlement System (TSS) powered by the Avalanche network.

Approved under the EU’s DLT Pilot Regime, it becomes the only platform offering regulated assets to digital stocks trading with on-chain settlement infrastructure across both US and EU jurisdictions.

Avalanche was chosen for its high-performance, low-latency architecture, built for regulated market infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/DvkwM3bUzR — Avalanche🔺 (@avax) November 26, 2025

The TSS will operate across all 27 EU member states, combining trading and settlement into a single digital venue. With the first issuance expected in 2026, Securitize’s cofounder stated, “Avalanche was chosen for its high-performance, low-latency architecture, built for regulated market infrastructure.”

AVAX posted a 2% move toward $15.20 at press time, supported further by Bitcoin BTC $90 757 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $1.81 T Vol. 24h: $62.51 B price stabilizing above $92,000 after rebounding from multi-month lows near $82,000 last week. As the broader market recovery builds momentum, Avalanche bears now face mounting risks of a looming short squeeze.

According to Coinglass liquidation map data, there has been a sharp shift in AVAX futures positioning this week. Long open interest has risen to $51 million, while shorts have been trimmed to $19.6 million, reflecting a rotation toward upside continuation as AVAX reclaimed the critical $15 threshold.

Short traders now face concentrated liquidation exposure. Around $15.9 million of the $19.6 million in active short positions sit between $15 and $15.70. A break above $16 would trigger a cascading series of liquidations, potentially triggering a run toward $17 if bullish momentum sustains through the coming sessions.

AVAX Price Forecast: Can Bulls Confirm a Double-Bottom Reversal Toward $18?

Avalanche has validated a local double-bottom formation on the daily chart, with the $13.80 zone acting as structural support throughout November. Friday’s move above $15 marks a clean breakout above the neckline of the pattern, increasing probability of a sustained relief rally if bulls hold out for a close above $15.

Moreover, the Bollinger Bands curled upward after several weeks of compression, posing another critical bullish divergence signal. RSI has rebounded sharply from oversold territory, now printing above 44, indicating rising momentum but leaving ample room for further upside before hitting exhaustion. Within these conditions, a close above the mid-band near $15.10 strengthens bullish continuation toward the upper band at $17.90.

Extended momentum could stretch toward the $20 psychological threshold, aligning with the 50-day moving average.

On the downside, failure to hold $15 would invalidate the current bullish setup. A drop below $14.40 could expose the chart to a deeper pullback to $13.80.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.