Anchorage Digital, Ethena Labs Announce GENIUS-Compliant Stablecoin: ENA Surges 20%

Key Notes

Historic partnership introduces first federally compliant stablecoin for institutional settlement and cross-border payments.

ENA governance token jumped 20% before stabilizing at 5-7% gains with $1.04 billion in trading volume surge.

GENIUS Act regulatory framework attracts major banks like PNC and JPMorgan to explore crypto lending opportunities.

Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, has announced a partnership with Ethena Labs to launch the first stablecoin compliant with the new GENIUS Act. The partnership will bring Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin to the US market under a regulatory framework designed to align with federal standards for digital asset issuance. This announcement helped the Ethena Labs native token, ENA, increase by 20% in under 24 hours.

Ethena Labs’ USDtb, previously issued offshore, will now be available in the United States through Anchorage Digital Bank. This integration is expected to facilitate easier access for financial institutions and promote regulatory confidence in the use of stablecoins for real-time settlement, cross-border payments, and next-generation fintech infrastructure.

According to the announcement, Guy Young, CEO of Ethena Labs, noted that GENIUS compliance is set to expand USDtb’s use across new platforms, with Anchorage Digital providing the regulatory foundation for scaling without compromising trust or security.

ENA Token Rallies 20% on Partnership News

News of the partnership coincided with a notable rise in the price of Ethena’s governance token, ENA. Over the last 24 hours, ENA increased by 20%, then retreated to approximately 5% to 7%, with trading volumes surging past $1.04 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The price at press time hovered around $0.48 to $0.50, marking a robust response by traders to the announcement.

This uptick follows a broader trend, with ENA outperforming the market over the past week, gaining 29% and registering substantial accumulation by major investors, as well as showing buying interest.

On the technical analysis front, key momentum indicators for the ENA/USDT trading pair indicate mixed but active market conditions. The MACD indicator displays a bullish trend, signaling further upward movement. However, the RSI was close to 70, indicating that the token may become overbought soon. This could lead to a short-term price pause or decline, so traders should remain vigilant for potential changes.

The New GENIUS Law is Making Big Waves in US

The partnership between Anchorage Digital and Ethena Labs comes at a pivotal time for stablecoins in the US, as regulatory clarity emerges with the GENIUS Act. Thanks to this regulation, the regulated US market is making significant strides, with banks like PNC Bank collaborating with Coinbase, Tether entering the country, and even JPMorgan planning to utilize crypto for lending.

This alliance between Anchorage Digital and Ethena Labs marks a new trend in partnerships between the financial and crypto industries, which generate significant momentum for Web3. The market’s immediate reaction to the price of Ethena ENA $0.49 24h volatility: 7.4% Market cap: $3.13 B Vol. 24h: $1.60 B is an example of this, also showing that strong price movements and technical indicators underscore growing institutional confidence in compliant digital assets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.