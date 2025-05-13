Key Notes

Driven by the Trump administration's pro-crypto stance, Animoca Brands wishes to expand into the world’s largest capital market.

President Donald Trump's pledge to make the US a global crypto hub has attracted firms like Deribit, Ripple, and eToro to plan IPOs.

Animoca's co-founder Yat Siu emphasized the company’s robust financial position, with $300 million in cash and $538 million in digital assets. .

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands is now looking for a New York listing and entering the world’s largest capital market, amid the crypto-friendly approach undertaken by the Trump administration. In an interview with the Financial Times, Yat Siu said that an announcement could come anytime soon as the company evaluates several shareholding structures.

During the crypto winter of 2022, Animoca Brands successfully raised money at a $6 billion valuation. The crypto market has witnessed strong upside in the last three years, and thus, the crypto firm could be eyeing the listing at a much higher valuation.

The company announced unaudited earnings of $97 million on $314 million in revenue for the year ending December 2024, reflecting a significant year-over-year increase.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has pledged to make America the crypto capital of the world. His administration’s crypto-friendly approach has attracted several crypto firms like Deribit, Ripple, looking to launch their own IPO.

Donald Trump’s Crypto-friendly Environment to Help Animoca Brands

Siu also acknowledged the current crypto regulatory environment in the US while adding that the Biden administration has stifled innovation in this sector. Animoca, which previously ruled out a US listing, now considers it “a very important part of the road map,” Siu stated. Speaking to Financial Times, he said:

“If the US didn’t do what they did with the regulators [under Biden], we probably would have competitors in the US. It’s the biggest market, so we should go there, right? It’s a unique moment in time. I feel like it would be one heck of a wasted opportunity if we didn’t at least try.”

Siu also stated that that Animoca is the world’s largest non-financial crypto firm, holding $300 million in cash and stablecoins, alongside digital assets valued at over $538 million. He believes that other companies in Animoca’s portfolio, such as US-based Kraken, could pursue US listings in 2025 or 2026. Recently, crypto trading eToro announced plans to proceed with a US IPO in the first half of 2025.

“We think we’re the biggest non-financial services crypto firm,” Siu said. “I think going public is a way to tell the world that ‘hey there’s a business that is in crypto that isn’t doing the typical crypto stuff’.”

Since Donald Trump’s election victory, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has halted or dismissed more than a dozen enforcement actions against cryptocurrency firms.

