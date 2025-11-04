Key Notes

An anonymous whale saw over $21 million in unrealized profits for betting against the bulls.

He has been shorting ASTER, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and PEPE.

The crypto market is witnessing yet another bloodbath.

While everyone was hyped with Binance founder Changpeng Zhao’s post, a smart trader, known as the “anti-CZ whale” among the community, went against the market noise. Zhao posted on Nov. 2 that he had accumulated over 2 million Aster (ASTER) tokens.

Full disclosure. I just bought some Aster today, using my own money, on @Binance. I am not a trader. I buy and hold. pic.twitter.com/wvmBwaXbKD — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) November 2, 2025

The crypto community instantly started praising the move under Zhao’s X post. However, the hype didn’t last long.

Aster started declining. The token is down by 20.4% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.84 at the time of writing. Its trading volume has been cut in half to $1.3 billion.

Despite the craze around the Binance founder’s post, the “anti-CZ whale” went in the opposite direction of the market hype.

As the price falls, the Anti-CZ Whale who added to his $ASTER shorts after CZ's buy post is now sitting on over $21M in unrealized profit across 2 wallets. He's also shorting $DOGE, $ETH, $XRP, and $PEPE, all in profit. His total profit on #Hyperliquid is now close to $100M!… pic.twitter.com/vfmAPf9ke6 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 4, 2025

Data from Lookonchain shows that the trader is seeing $21 million in unrealized profits on his ASTER position on Hyperliquid, a perpetual decentralized exchange.

He Read the Market

What did the whale know? No one knows. But the traders certainly didn’t fall for the fear of missing out, also called FOMO.

A crypto influencer, who goes by Joe, called the “anti-CZ” bet a “gutsy” move.

That’s one hell of a statement trade – pure conviction backed by timing.

Everyone mocked the Anti-CZ whale until the charts flipped red.

Shorting $ASTER right after CZ’s post was a gutsy move.

Now sitting on nearly $100M proves he read the market, not the hype.

This is what… — Joe | KOL & Alpha Crypto Influencer (@SelfSuccessSaga) November 4, 2025

Joe added that the whale “read the market, not the hype,” which consequently brought him roughly $100 million in net profits while the broader crypto market has been drowning in losses.

The trader has also been shorting Ethereum ETH $3 489 24h volatility: 6.6% Market cap: $421.68 B Vol. 24h: $48.57 B , XRP XRP $2.26 24h volatility: 6.6% Market cap: $135.94 B Vol. 24h: $6.89 B , Dogecoin DOGE $0.16 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $24.93 B Vol. 24h: $3.71 B , and Pepe PEPE $0.000006 24h volatility: 8.7% Market cap: $2.37 B Vol. 24h: $723.75 M .

The global crypto market cap is down by 3.75% in the past 24 hours and is hovering at $3.46 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Investor sentiment fell to the “fear” zone, currently at 27, again.

Moreover, the market-wide correction triggered over $1.3 trillion in liquidations over the past day, according to data from CoinGlass. Nearly $1.2 billion of the wiped-out positions belong to longs.

One of the reasons, apart from the macro conditions, for the selloff could be the $120 million Balancer exploit. The automated market maker was attacked on Nov. 3, Coinspeaker reported.

