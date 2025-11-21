Arkham Exchange Partners with MoonPay to Simplify Crypto Trading Access

Key Notes

MoonPay announced multiple partnerships within 24 hours, including deals with Zengo Pro and Haha Wallet for onramp services.

Arkham Exchange launched in November 2024 with $12 million in funding from investors including OpenAI's Sam Altman.

The partnership demonstrates sector resilience despite Bitcoin trading at $85,094 amid a broader cryptocurrency market downturn.

Arkham Exchange has partnered with MoonPay to integrate fiat-to-crypto on and offramps, bringing simplified funding methods to the exchange’s userbase.

Users with access can deposit funds to the Arkham Exchange via all of the payment methods supported by MoonPay, including credit and debit cards, bank transfer, Apple Pay, Google Pay and more, to purchase tokens on the exchange.

According to a Nov. 21 press release, the integration is available immediately to all KYC-verified users on the Arkham platform.

ANNOUNCING ARKHAM X MOONPAY We’ve partnered with MoonPay to add a fiat on & off-ramp to the Arkham Exchange. This creates a much simpler path from fiat to trade and back again for Arkham’s users. Learn more: pic.twitter.com/Y1TOoGW2vi — Arkham (@arkham) November 21, 2025

A Busy Season for MoonPay

The partnership with Arkham is one of multiple agreements announced by the company in the 24 hours between Nov. 20 and 21. It also announced an exclusive partnership with Zengo Pro to provide fiat-to-crypto on and offramp services for its self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 🌍 MoonPay is now the exclusive global onramp and offramp in @ZenGo 🎉 Zengo Pro users unlock exclusive benefits, including lower fees 🪙 Virtual Accounts, powered by @iron, are coming to Zengo Business to level-up institutional treasury and payments pic.twitter.com/Z0v2XzsCl5 — MoonPay 🟣 (@moonpay) November 20, 2025

MoonPay also announced that it will partner with Haha Wallet ahead of the Monad Mainnet launch on Nov. 24 to power onramp and offramp services to the wallet’s users in more than 100 countries.

Arkham Exchange Faces Crypto Sector Downturn

Blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence launched its Exchange platform in Nov. of 2024. As Coinspeaker reported at the time, Arkham Exchange launched with $12 million in funding from investors, including support from Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI.

As of the time of this article’s publication, Arkham reportedly has $30,844,317.32 in total assets, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The timing of Arkham Exchange’s strategic partnership with MoonPay is noteworthy due to the current upheaval in the digital assets sector. Bitcoin BTC $84 157 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $1.68 T Vol. 24h: $92.05 B , the premiere cryptocurrency, is currently facing subsequent 180-day lows and trading at $85,094 as of the time of this article’s publication.

While some investors and firms within the sector may have become skittish, the activation of strategic partnerships such as the one between Arkham and MoonPay demonstrate resilience in the face of a marketwide downturn.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.