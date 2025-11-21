Coinbase Acquires Solana Social Trading Platform, Vector

Key Notes

Coinbase will integrate Vector's Solana-native technology to improve execution speed and asset availability on its platform.

Solana faces market pressure with 9% decline despite the acquisition news, driven by derivatives liquidations and bearish signals.

Technical analysis shows SOL at $124 support within a falling wedge pattern, targeting 29% upside potential if bulls defend current levels.

Coinbase announced an agreement to purchase Vector, a Solana SOL $126.3 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $70.61 B Vol. 24h: $9.80 B -based social and on-chain trading platform. The company said Vector’s underlying technology will be integrated into its consumer trading stack to widen direct access to high-velocity on-chain markets.

The acquisition aligns with Coinbase’s 2025 objective to expand its service offerings. Solana DEX volumes surpassing $1 trillion year-to-date, forming an attractive market for the US largest crypto exchange.

According to Coinbase’s official blog post, Vector’s Solana-native engineering team will join Coinbase, with plans to integrate Vector’s operating system into Coinbase’s DEX trading interface for improved execution speed, deeper liquidity, and broader asset availability.

Meanwhile, Vector’s mobile and desktop applications will sunset as the transition progresses.

Coinbase also emphasized that the Tensor Foundation, responsible for the Tensor NFT marketplace and its native token, will remain fully independent, with no affiliation to Coinbase. The transaction is subject to standard closing conditions, expected to conclude before year-end.

Solana Falls Victim to End-of-Week Market Liquidations

Coinbase’s move to acquire Vector did little to offset heavy selling pressure across Solana markets on Friday. SOL extended losses with a further 9% decline, mirroring top-ranked altcoins including ETH and XRP booking losses near 10% driven by rapid market-wide liquidations impacting assets with active derivatives activity.

Solana’s derivatives metrics showed visible stress signals. Coinglass data shows SOL trading volume jumped 46%, while open interest fell 9% to $6.75 billion, mirroring the day’s downward price momentum. The long-to-short ratio slipped to 0.91, indicating more downside bets deployed in anticipation that the losses will stretch into the weekend, as institutional markets close.

Solana Price Forecast: Falling Wedge Signals 29% Relief Potential if Bulls Hold $124 Support

Solana enters the weekend positioned at the lower boundary of a two-month falling wedge, with price action closing at $124.51 after a 9% intraday decline. The current falling wedge set-up has tracked Solana price trajectory since early October, as it formed lower highs and lower lows.

All three key moving averages, SMA 5 ($143.58), SMA 8 ($135.26) and SMA 13 ($133.32), have all been hanging above current SOL price. Each zone is expected to pose major hurdles as Solana makes its way to recovery.

More so, the MACD line at –14.53 remains below the signal line at –13.48, confirming bearish momentum, as the histogram extends further into negative territory.

A full bullish resolution of the wedge could see SOL price reach the extended target of $220. However, Solana currently shows a 29.12% upside projection, until a breakout above $160 invalidates the bearish dominance.

Conversely, failure to defend the $124 structure exposes SOL to a deeper retracement toward the $110.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.