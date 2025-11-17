Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Arthur Hayes Is Dumping His Crypto Stash, and Fast

Hayes has dumped over $7.42 million in crypto over the weekend, but with his bad Ethereum trading track record, many traders now expect a rally.

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Hamza Tariq Editor Hamza Tariq Updated 2 mins read
Arthur Hayes Is Dumping His Crypto Stash, and Fast

Key Notes

  • Arthur Hayes has offloaded over $7.42 million in crypto in just two days.
  • His timing on Ethereum trades is historically poor, with many eyeing a price rally ahead.
  • Sell-off comes amid a $250B crypto market wipeout and rising fear sentiment.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has rapidly sold off a major portion of his crypto holdings as the market faced heavy losses over the weekend.

On-chain data shows Hayes unloaded more than $7.42 million worth of tokens across six different cryptocurrencies in just 48 hours.

According to data shared by OnchainLens, in the past two days, Hayes sold 1,480 ETH worth $4.7 million.

He also sold large amounts of other altcoins, including 5,023,784 ENA ENA $0.28 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $2.08 B Vol. 24h: $340.61 M , 960,000 LDO LDO $0.75 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $669.58 M Vol. 24h: $109.94 M , 1,630 AAVE AAVE $179.1 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.72 B Vol. 24h: $346.16 M , 28,670 UNI UNI $8.00 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $5.03 B Vol. 24h: $1.14 B and 132,730 ETHFI ETHFI $0.90 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $547.02 M Vol. 24h: $60.73 M .

A History of Poor ETH Timing

The most notable sale was his liquidation of Ethereum ETH $3 202 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $386.33 B Vol. 24h: $34.31 B . Hayes has a reputation for exiting ETH at unfortunate moments.

The last time he sold ETH on August 1, he exited at the bottom of the dip and bought back at a higher price only nine days later.

Crypto influencer Joe commented that while Hayes is a sharp macro thinker, his Ethereum trades “always seem cursed.” He noted that ETH often rallies right after he exits.

Many in the community criticised Hayes for the sell-off. One X user stated that the executive trades “like retail” and often gets shaken out at the wrong time. Others said they treat his capitulation as a buy signal.

Sell-Off Amid Market Panic

Earlier this month, Hayes claimed that the ongoing “choppy market” was just a pause before a rally. He argued that the real buying opportunity will come once the macro environment stabilizes.

The liquidation comes as the crypto market shed over $250 billion in value during the weekend. The total market cap has now dropped to $3.24 trillion amid bearish investor sentiment.

Related article: MARA Dumps Bitcoin, Hayes Says Pullback About to End

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has also hit its lowest level of the year, flashing “extreme fear.”

Despite the panic, funds continue to flow into the crypto market. Onchain data suggests that Circle recently minted another $750 million USDC.

Tether and Circle have issued over $14 billion in new stablecoins since the October downturn. This indicates that capital may be waiting on the sidelines for re-entry.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News
Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Share:
Related Articles