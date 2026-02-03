Key Notes

Stage 6 begins on February 4, with up to 80% of daily fees used for ASTER buybacks.

The CEO addressed recent rumors and token holder concerns.

Stage 6 will be the final trading airdrop, with the monthly 1% token unlock paused until staking goes live.

Aster ASTER $0.57 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $1.41 B Vol. 24h: $181.47 M has announced the launch of its Stage 6 buyback program aimed at reducing ASTER supply and supporting on-chain demand.

The update comes as the project’s leadership publicly addressed market rumors and holder concerns.

Starting February 4, Aster will use up to 80% of its daily platform fees toward ASTER buybacks.

According to the team, the program is designed to provide consistent and transparent support through on chain execution.

Stage 6 Buyback Program: Continued Structured Support for $ASTER Starting February 4, 2026, Aster will allocate up to 80% of daily platform fees toward $ASTER buybacks: Automatic Daily Buyback (40% of fees)—Executed automatically each day, providing consistent on-chain support… — Aster (@Aster_DEX) February 3, 2026

Under the new structure, 40% of daily fees will be used for an automatic buyback that runs every day without manual intervention.

These transactions are executed through a dedicated wallet to provide steady supply reduction over time.

An additional 20% to 40% of daily fees will be allocated to a strategic buyback reserve.

This portion allows the team to buy tokens based on market conditions and gives flexibility during higher volatility periods.

Aster stated that all buyback transactions are publicly verifiable on chain and that execution updates will be shared regularly.

The project has already bought back 254 million ASTER and burnt 78 million tokens. Another 78 million ASTER are relocked into the airdrop allocation.

The team plans to burn remaining bought back tokens to further reduce circulating supply, which currently stands at 2.57 billion ASTER.

Aster CEO Addresses “Ongoing FUD”

In a recent post on X, Aster CEO Leonard responded to claims surrounding the project and its backers.

He stated that Aster operates independently and is not controlled by Binance or its affiliates, despite CZ serving as an advisor and Yzi Labs being a long term investor.

Recent allegations circulating on social media claimed that Aster was backed, directed, or indirectly operated by Binance.

Some posts suggested the project acted as a Binance proxy or benefited from special token allocations and exchange support to influence price.

Addressing ongoing FUD There are some allegations swirling around regarding Aster and the team that are simply factually incorrect. These accusations are made without any evidence to deliberately sway public opinion with malicious intent. I'm addressing these allegations not… — Leonard 💛 Aster (@Leonard_Aster) February 3, 2026

Leonard acknowledged frustration among holders due to recent poor performance of ASTER’s price and said the team is working to improve market structure.

He noted that token emissions and buybacks follow published tokenomics.

The team plans to slow future supply growth by making Stage 6 the final trading airdrop. It also aims to pause the monthly 1% token unlock until staking goes live.

Product plans include deeper liquidity, expanded asset listings, a privacy focused layer 1 launch targeted for March.

ASTER’s Price Reacts to Buyback Update

The buyback announcement coincided with a rise in ASTER’s market price. At the time of writing, the token is trading near $0.59, up around 6.5% over the past 24 hours.

ASTER has been trading within a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart since October.

According to ZAYK Charts, a breakout from this structure could lead the token to the $1.25 level if momentum continues.

Maxi Doge Presale Raises Over $4.56M

Maxi Doge (MAXI) continues to gain traction as interest grows around early stage crypto projects. The gym themed token has raised more than $4.56 million so far in its ongoing presale.

The project draws inspiration from fitness culture and active trading. It is supported by the Maxi Fund, a dedicated pool designed to support liquidity and partnership development. Early buyers can stake their tokens for an annual return of 68%.

Tokenomics of Maxi Doge

Current Price: $0.0002802

Funds Raised So Far: $4.56M

Staking APY: 68%

MAXI holders are also able to join trading focused discussions, take part in weekly competitions, and engage in themed community challenges.

Check out our guide on how to buy Maxi Doge if you want to be a part of the presale.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.