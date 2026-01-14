Backpack Exchange Launches Margin-Based Prediction Market

Key Notes

Backpack launches an invite-only margin-based prediction market for active traders.

Unified Prediction Portfolio lets traders use one account for bets, futures, and spot positions.

Cross-margining reduces locked capital, letting users act on insights more efficiently.

Backpack Exchange has launched a private beta of its new margin-based prediction market.

This will allow traders to place bets on digital assets and financial outcomes while using the same capital across multiple products.

The feature is available to select active traders only.

Backpack Prediction Market Features

Backpack Exchange has launched the Unified Prediction Portfolio, which allows prediction markets to operate alongside spot trading, perpetual futures, and lending within a single account.

Unlike typical prediction platforms, traders do not need to lock up funds in a single bet.

The platform uses cross-margining, enabling the same capital to support multiple positions at once.

Traders can now place a prediction bet on Bitcoin BTC $94 873 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $1.90 T Vol. 24h: $68.20 B or other crypto markets, hedge it with a futures contract, and maintain spot positions within one account.

This structure aims to reduce the opportunity cost of capital, allowing traders to act on market insights without being sidelined by locked funds.

CEO Armani Ferrante said the goal is to remove the inefficiencies in traditional prediction markets.

“Prediction markets are notoriously inefficient. Capital gets locked up and even skilled traders may not act because of the opportunity cost,” he said in a post on X.

Introducing our first contribution to the prediction market space: The Unified Prediction Portfolio. Today, @Backpack launches an invite-only private beta to begin building the most cutting edge prediction markets for crypto and finance. The problem: Prediction markets are… https://t.co/8rn6OaoILS — Armani Ferrante (@armaniferrante) January 13, 2026

The new system seeks to allow more flexible and active participation.

Broader Vision and Market Context

Backpack Exchange, founded by former FTX employees, acquired FTX EU in January 2025.

The deal granted access to a MiFID II-regulated framework and enabled the recovery of user funds frozen during the 2022 FTX collapse.

In September 2025, Backpack Exchange rebranded FTX EU as Backpack EU.

Essentially, through the rebrand, its objective was to offer regulated perpetual futures across Europe.

The private beta is currently invite-only, targeting the platform’s most active traders. Feedback from this phase will help refine risk management before wider release.

The launch comes as the prediction market sector grows, with platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket reporting billions in trading volume and increasing mainstream visibility.

In addition, Polymarket recently teamed up with Dow Jones and WSJ to share prediction market data.

Backpack’s new offering positions it as a vertically integrated exchange where traders can deploy capital efficiently across products.

The cross-margined prediction market could signal a shift in how crypto-based financial betting operates, offering traders greater flexibility and control over capital.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.