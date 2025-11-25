Prediction Market Kalshi Adds NEAR Support for US Users, Momentum Heats Up

Key Notes

The integration provides NEAR tokens with additional utility as a trading currency on one of the largest prediction markets.

NEAR trades at $1.89 near year-long support levels, with analysts suggesting potential upside to resistance zones around $3.

NEAR Intents protocol recently surged from $2 billion to $6 billion in volume within 45 days, showing strong ecosystem growth.

Kalshi, one of the leading prediction markets by traded volume, has added support for the Near Protocol, enabling NEAR NEAR $1.88 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $2.42 B Vol. 24h: $269.74 M token deposits and withdrawals for US users, with plans to add global coverage soon.

The announcement happened on November 25 via a post on X by the Kalshi Ecosystem account, shared by the Near Foundation-controlled account, and both received support from both Kalshi and NEAR communities.

Kalshi x @NEARProtocol U.S. users can now deposit or withdraw native NEAR on Kalshi. Global rollout soon! pic.twitter.com/p7xZ2AHwf7 — Kalshi Ecosystem (@KalshiEco) November 25, 2025

With this implementation, US traders can now use NEAR as a currency to place and collect their bets on Kalshi, adding utility and exposure to the project while benefiting Kalshi with more potential users and indirect integration into the NEAR Intents ecosystem.

Prediction markets have been increasing their mindshare and importance, especially among cryptocurrency users, although not limited to this niche. As Coinspeaker reported, Google integrated Kalshi and Polymarket data into search results on November 5, while Polymarket carved two exclusive partnerships: one with the UFC, reaching 700 million fans, and the other with Yahoo Finance, for insights via odds-based forecasting on real-world events.

NEAR Price Analysis

As of this writing, the native token, NEAR, is trading at $1.89, in the lower edge of a year-long support zone. This level has been marked by strong buying pressure in the past, often sending the price back to a year-long resistance zone between $3.05 and $3.35.

Professional trader and investor Michaël van de Poppe considers this a good entry point, saying “NEAR is a steal” at these prices. Nevertheless, the token is prone to other market conditions that could affect its performance, including Bitcoin BTC $86 707 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $1.74 T Vol. 24h: $68.61 B price action and macroeconomics.

I mean, it's such a good time to be scooping up positions. I think I've never seen a market so irrationally undervalued before as during this time. Anyways, $NEAR is a steal. NEAR Intents is firing off in a strong way, and the price of $NEAR has simply been falling. I would… pic.twitter.com/7zGiUACnqr — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 24, 2025

This recent Kalshi integration sums up NEAR’s recent movements and momentum, which IcoBeast.eth, one of the persons behind Kalshi Crypto, described as a “monster run for NEAR as of late,” mentioning NEAR Intents crossing $6 billion in volume recently.

Indeed, the intent-based, chain abstraction protocol has seen expressive growth in volume and revenue, attracting eyes and commentary from prominent figures in the industry.

Hunter Horsley, Bitwise CEO, highlighted the protocol’s volume growth as “an impressive ramp,” going from $2 billion to $6 billion in less than 45 days, per the Near Protocol account’s post. On October 30, for example, Coinspeaker covered NEAR Intents approaching $3 billion in volume.

This is an impressive ramp. https://t.co/zVry4V7xiG — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) November 25, 2025

Haseeb, managing partner of Dragonfly, had pointed out the protocol’s fee growth earlier this month, which is a known revenue indicator used by fundamental analysts. At that time, accumulated fees were at around $6 million, now crossing the $10 million mark, according to data Coinspeaker gathered in the NEAR Intents Dune Analytics dashboard.

Besides the Kalshi integration, the NEAR AI TEE solution was recently implemented by the chromium-based, privacy-focused browser Brave, as announced on November 20.

